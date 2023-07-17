Back

Japanese politician, 65, found dead in landslide, went missing while asking residents to evacuate

RIP.

Fiona Tan | July 17, 2023, 05:53 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A Japanese politician died while asking residents to evacuate an area at risk of flooding due to heavy rain.

Died asking residents to evacuate

The 65-year-old member of the Nanto assembly, Nobuhiko Akaike, went missing on Jul. 10, 2023.

His body was found under the rubble of an empty house in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture on Jul. 13 afternoon, according to NHK.

The house collapsed after heavy rainfall resulted in a landslide at around 2am that day.

At that time, Akaike was reportedly making his rounds in the area and was likely caught in the landslide and trapped by the falling debris.

He was asking residents to evacuate at that time, as a river in the neighbourhood was at risk of overflowing due to heavy torrential rain, according to Japan Times.

Japan experiencing heavy rain

According to Japan Meteorological Agency, several parts of the country face record amounts of rainfall.

This includes the Toyama prefecture, which registered a record-high downpour of 170.5 mm in Kamiichi Town, as reported by Kyodo News on Jul. 13, 2023.

The rain clouds have moved north, where the Akita prefecture and the wider Tohoku region are expected to see record rainfall, according to NHK's Jul. 15, 2023 report.

Residents have been cautioned about potential mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and rivers breaching their banks during heavy torrential rains.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from TBS and Nobuhiko Akaike/Facebook

PM Lee on S Iswaran case: CPIB came across issue while doing another investigation

He also reiterated the differences in the recent cases involving other PAP politicians.

July 17, 2023, 05:39 PM

Possible 'political will to 'move forward' on South China Sea cooperation: Vivian Balakrishnan

He believed that there is political will to move forward.

July 17, 2023, 05:38 PM

Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui told to end ‘inappropriate relationship’ in Feb. 2023 but didn't

PM Lee told Tan in Feb that his relationship with Cheng had to stop.

July 17, 2023, 03:03 PM

Jessica Tan to be acting speaker in Parliament following Tan Chuan-Jin's resignation

PM Lee said he would nominate a new speaker at the Parliamentary sitting in August.

July 17, 2023, 03:00 PM

S'pore PR, 38, charged over minimart robbery attempt wearing dress & armed with knife

The man left the minimart empty-handed after the victim shouted for assistance.

July 17, 2023, 02:57 PM

Cheng Li Hui's letter about her resignation & PM Lee's reply

In full.

July 17, 2023, 02:30 PM

Tan Chuan-Jin's letter to PM Lee about his resignation & PM Lee's reply

In full.

July 17, 2023, 02:27 PM

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 from Sep. 29 to Nov. 4, tickets from S$79

Scary.

July 17, 2023, 01:39 PM

Tan Chuan-Jin & Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui resign over matters related to 'propriety & personal conduct'

Their MP duties will be covered by Edwin Tong and Masagos Zulkifli.

July 17, 2023, 01:15 PM

Downtown Line trains to get info-rich LCD screens

Train spotting.

July 17, 2023, 12:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.