Japanese politician, 65, found dead in landslide, went missing while asking residents to evacuate

A Japanese politician died while asking residents to evacuate an area at risk of flooding due to heavy rain.

Died asking residents to evacuate

The 65-year-old member of the Nanto assembly, Nobuhiko Akaike, went missing on Jul. 10, 2023.

His body was found under the rubble of an empty house in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture on Jul. 13 afternoon, according to NHK.

The house collapsed after heavy rainfall resulted in a landslide at around 2am that day.

At that time, Akaike was reportedly making his rounds in the area and was likely caught in the landslide and trapped by the falling debris.

He was asking residents to evacuate at that time, as a river in the neighbourhood was at risk of overflowing due to heavy torrential rain, according to Japan Times.

Japan experiencing heavy rain

According to Japan Meteorological Agency, several parts of the country face record amounts of rainfall.

This includes the Toyama prefecture, which registered a record-high downpour of 170.5 mm in Kamiichi Town, as reported by Kyodo News on Jul. 13, 2023.

The rain clouds have moved north, where the Akita prefecture and the wider Tohoku region are expected to see record rainfall, according to NHK's Jul. 15, 2023 report.

Residents have been cautioned about potential mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and rivers breaching their banks during heavy torrential rains.

Top image from TBS and Nobuhiko Akaike/Facebook