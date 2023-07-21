Back

Jacky Cheung spotted on SIA flight back to Hong Kong after 3 shows in S'pore

Lucky.

Hannah Martens | July 21, 2023, 04:18 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

After Hong Kong legend Jacky Cheung performed his first three shows out of 11 in Singapore, the singer was spotted on a Singapore Airlines flight back to Hong Kong on Jul. 17, 2023.

A lucky fan spotted Cheung seated across the plane and even snapped a few photos of him, which they uploaded onto the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu.

Screenshot via Xiao Hong Shu

The fan shared in the caption that they had just watched Cheung's concert on Jul. 15 and just happened to be on the same flight as him.

The fan even illustrated how close he was to the singer.

Screenshot via Xiao Hong Shu

The fan followed Cheung off the plane, taking pictures of the singer disembarking and walking through the terminal.

Screenshot via Xiao Hong Shu

Screenshot via Xiao Hong Shu

The fan's only regret from this encounter was not remembering to ask Cheung for his signature and a photo together.

Cheung will be back on stage from Jul. 21 to 23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He is performing a total of 11 shows as part of his "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour".

After the tickets for his first six shows sold out, Cheung added another five dates from Jul. 28 to 30 and Aug. 3 and 4.

Top photos via Xiao Hong Shu & UnUsUal Entertainment

S'pore sand importers must comply with laws of exporting country: Lawrence Wong meets with Indonesia media

Meanwhile, Maliki Osman visited Aceh for the first time in nearly 20 years.

July 21, 2023, 03:27 PM

Western ‘N’ Grill at Century Square suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Aug. 2, 2023.

July 21, 2023, 02:44 PM

Researchers find site near Sembawang hot spring may be significant geothermal energy resource

Ground-breaking study.

July 21, 2023, 02:42 PM

Indonesia dog owners who held S$18,000 wedding ceremony for pets apologise after backlash

An apology.

July 21, 2023, 02:41 PM

POFMA correction orders issued to ex-TOC editor Andrew Loh, TikTok

Assertions in Loh's post were based on a false premise.

July 21, 2023, 01:49 PM

Police arrest 3 teens aged 15-18 for pretending to use PayNow to pay food delivery personnel

The trio are believed to be involved in at least five similar cases with losses amounting to more than S$900.

July 21, 2023, 01:23 PM

Man in China wins S$14.3 million in lottery after using family birth dates as he missed them

Different kind of blood money.

July 21, 2023, 01:03 PM

S’pore sport science grad shares how she pulled off switch to tech role with no prior tech training

Seizing opportunity.

July 21, 2023, 12:29 PM

Seah Kian Peng will be nominated as S’pore’s new Speaker of Parliament: PMO

This comes after Tan Chuan-Jin's resignation on Jul. 17, 2023.

July 21, 2023, 12:12 PM

F1 night race in S'pore to continue as planned: STB

Vroom vroom.

July 21, 2023, 12:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.