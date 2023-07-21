Jacky Cheung spotted on SIA flight back to Hong Kong after 3 shows in S'pore

After Hong Kong legend Jacky Cheung performed his first three shows out of 11 in Singapore, the singer was spotted on a Singapore Airlines flight back to Hong Kong on Jul. 17, 2023.

A lucky fan spotted Cheung seated across the plane and even snapped a few photos of him, which they uploaded onto the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu.

The fan shared in the caption that they had just watched Cheung's concert on Jul. 15 and just happened to be on the same flight as him.

The fan even illustrated how close he was to the singer.

The fan followed Cheung off the plane, taking pictures of the singer disembarking and walking through the terminal.

The fan's only regret from this encounter was not remembering to ask Cheung for his signature and a photo together.

Cheung will be back on stage from Jul. 21 to 23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He is performing a total of 11 shows as part of his "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour".

After the tickets for his first six shows sold out, Cheung added another five dates from Jul. 28 to 30 and Aug. 3 and 4.

