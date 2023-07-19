Istana open house on Jul. 23, 2023 to celebrate National Day, S'poreans & PRs can visit for free

The Istana will be open to visitors from 8:30am to 6pm on Jul. 23, 2023 to celebrate National Day.

Free for Singaporeans and PRs

According to a Jul. 19, 2023 Istana press release, Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) can enter the Istana grounds for free.

All other visitors except children below the age of four are required to pay an entrance fee of S$2 per person.

Visitors are encouraged to wear red to mark the occasion.

During the open house, visitors can visit the Swan Pond, Japanese Garden, and the inclusive garden.

They can also watch musical and dance performances and participate in activities such as candle making, arts and crafts, and games.

These will take place at the ceremonial plaza, and at and around the main tent and rain tent.

Guided tours

There will also be two guided tours on Jul. 23, 2023.

Istana building

The first tour is for the Istana main building, which will run every 30 minutes from 9:30am to 5pm.

National Heritage Board volunteers will bring visitors to view selected function rooms and look at a collection of State Gifts that have been presented to Singapore’s leaders.

For Singaporeans and PRs, the guided tours cost S$4 for adults and S$2 for children between the ages of four and 12.

Guided tours for other visitors cost S$10 and S$2 for adults and children between the ages of four and 12 respectively.

Visitors can also opt for non-guided tours, which cost S$2 for Singaporeans and PRs, and S$4 and S$2 for all other adults and children between the ages of four and 12 respectively.

Children below the age of four need not pay.

Nature tour

The second tour is the guided nature tour, where volunteers from the National Parks Board will show visitors Istana’s flora and fauna.

Tours run once every hour from 10am to 4pm.

Prices for the guided nature tour are the same as the Istana building tour.

There are no options for a non-guided tour.

There will be food and drinks stalls and food trucks, as well as merchandise booths with limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President’s Challenge souvenirs.

All proceeds from the merchandise booths will go towards the benefitting agencies supported by President’s Challenge.

Only cashless payments via QR codes will be accepted during the Istana open house.

All fees collected and proceeds from the merchandise booths will go towards the benefitting agencies supported by President’s Challenge.

Top image from DA TroVertz Vlog/YouTube