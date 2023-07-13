Back

Soi Candy by S'pore actress Irene Ang closing on Jul. 30 due to 'crazy rental hike'

Khob khun ka :(

Julia Yee | July 13, 2023, 10:24 AM

Soi Candy, the Thai food eatery run by local actress Irene Ang, will shutter its doors for the last time on Jul. 30.

The restaurant made the announcement over social media.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soi Candy (@soicandysg)

Rental hike

Soi Candy cited a "crazy rental hike" as the reason behind its closure.

An Instagram post made on Jul. 9 revealed that the store was informed of the rent increase just recently as it was due for renewal, which made it "impossible" for it to stay open at its current location in Tanjong Pagar.

"On such a short notice, the team has discussed, and sadly concluded the best course is for us to discontinue our operations," Soi Candy said.

Nevertheless, the restaurant hinted that this goodbye is not final, and invited customers to "stay tuned".

"We are exploring options for a reopening some time in the future if the circumstances allow but no immediate plans for now," the noodle and seafood bar shared with Mothership.

Last supper promotions

Soi Candy first opened its doors on Aug. 1, 2020.

The store's warm atmosphere and tasty Thai bites quickly made it a popular haunt for group gatherings.

For the next couple of weeks before its shutdown, customers can still drop by Soi Candy for a hearty — albeit bittersweet — feast.

The kitchen, helmed by Chef Candy, whips up an array of Thai delicacies, some of which will be on promotion in light of the store's imminent closure.

Purchasing any noodle or rice bowl gets you a Thai Milk Tea, Thai Milk Green Tea, or Lemongrass with Ginger drink at S$2.90.

And for S$25.90, you can get the Deep Fried Seabass with tom yum, khao soi curry, or green curry.

Original price: S$39.90. Image via Soi Candy.

Soi Candy

Address: 20 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088443

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm; 5pm to 10:30pm, every Tuesday to Sunday

Top images via @soicandysg/Instagram

