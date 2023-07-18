Importing company & director fined S$55,000 for selling food falsely labelled as halal to certified establishments

A food importing company and its director were fined S$35,000 and S$20,000 respectively for selling food falsely labelled as "Halal" to halal certified food establishments.

Yocorn Food Enterprise Pte Ltd (Yocorn) and Wang Lijun were fined under the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, according to a joint press release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura's (MUIS) on Jul. 17.

Yocorn had also committed another offence by selling a partial consignment of frozen fish products before inspection, examination and certification by the SFA.

How the sale came to light

In Jun. 2019, MUIS detected a "dubious" Halal certificate for smoked duck purportedly issued by ARA Halal Certification Services center Inc (ARA), a Halal certification body based in China.

The smoked duck was imported from China by its sole distributor, Yocorn.

However, ARA confirmed to MUIS that the Halal certificate was false and not issued by them.

Subsequently, in Aug. 2019, MUIS officers visited Yocorn and Wang claimed to be unaware of the false Halal certificate.

MUIS officers then instructed Wang to stop representing his smoked ducks as "Halal" and to remove all false "Halal" logos from the product packaging.

The agency continued to closely monitor the purchase of smoked ducks by Halal certificate holders.

In June 2020, Yocorn attempted to purchase smoked ducks again with a different ARA Halal certificate.

The certificate was also confirmed to be fake.

Reported the matter to SFA

MUIS reported the matter to the SFA in June 2020, and the SFA inspected Yocorn's premises.

SFA found 4,455 packets of smoked ducks weighing over 4,000kg with "Halal" labels at Yocorn's premises.

Wang had continued to sell non-halal smoked ducks as "Halal" for almost a year despite MUIS's instructions not to do so.

Yocorn was charged in Dec. 2021.

Sold fish before inspection

On Feb. 3, Yocorn had imported 692kg of frozen sliced smoked salmon trout from China and sold over 109kg of the consignment before inspection, examination, and certification by the SFA.

In Singapore, importers must arrange for products to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold, distributed or exported,

Those who fail to arrange for their meat to be inspected before sale or distribution can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both.

Offenders who had sold their meat and fish consignments which had not been inspected are liable to a fine of up to $50,000, jailed for up to 2 years or both.

Top photos via SFA