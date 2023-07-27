Local bakery iBread fined S$7,000 for hygiene lapses, including 'massive' cockroach infestations

Local bakery chain iBread was fined S$7,000 on July 27 after numerous hygiene lapses were found on its factory premises, including a sizeable cockroach infestation, and a poorly maintained food transport vehicle.

The bakery, which has been around since 2020, has seven outlets in Singapore.

These lapses were discovered by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers who inspected the bakery's food processing establishment, located at 171 Kampong Ampat, #04-14, KA Foodlink, on Nov. 9, 2022.

The lapses

During the inspection, massive infestations of live cockroaches were detected throughout the establishment, SFA said in a statement.

Raw and ready-to-eat products were also poorly segregated in the same chiller.

Several other lapses relating to poor hygiene practices were observed on the premises.

Additionally, officers found a food transportation vehicle that was poorly maintained, with chipped wooden flooring and dirty clothes hanging inside the storage compartment.

Suspended from Nov. 9, 2022 until Feb. 6, 2023

The bakery chain's operations were suspended with immediate effect, and SFA directed it to take necessary measures to improve food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

On Feb. 6, 2023, it was allowed to resume operations as SFA found that the the lapses leading to its suspension had been rectified.

SFA said the bakery would continue to be closely monitored to ensure it adheres to food safety requirements.

Enforcement will be taken against errant operators: SFA

In a statement on July 26, SFA issued a reminder that all food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

The statutory board will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Those who are found to have violated these regulations can be fined up to S$5,000.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," SFA wrote.

All images from Singapore Food Agency.