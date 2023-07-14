Back

Hyun Bin's wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds S'pore from Jul. 14 to end-Sep. 2023

July 14, 2023

Good news to fans of Hyun Bin.

Madame Tussauds Singapore has launched its first-ever wax figure of the popular South Korean actor.

His wax figure is a touring figure and will only be in Singapore from Jul. 14 to the end of September 2023.

The actor, 40, who recently welcomed his first child with actress Son Ye Jin, 40, said that he was excited to reveal his wax figure with fans around the world.

“A lot of time and effort has been put in by the team at Madame Tussauds. They have been so meticulous at their job recreating me and I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

Top images via Madame Tussauds Singapore

