Hougang man, 60, arrested after threatening shop assistants with 2 long knives

Displeased with shop assistants who asked him to stop smoking and move his items away from their storefront, a man in Hougang responded by scolding them and brandishing a pair of knives.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the man was subsequently arrested by the police.

The police confirmed with Mothership that regarding this incident, they received a call for assistance at Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4, on July 1 at about 12pm.

The incident

On the day of the incident, the man was sleeping on the ground in front of a clothing store at the same block, reported Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

There was also a pile of cardboard and sundries, as well as a shopping cart, next to him.

When store assistants arrived to open the store, they requested him to clear away the junk.

The man complied, but expressed his displeasure by cursing at them while doing so.

However, he soon returned to the storefront to smoke.

When a shop assistant asked him not to smoke there, he started scolding her fiercely.

"When my colleague also asked him to leave, he pulled out a knife from his shopping cart, and gestured at us, threatening to start a fight," the assistant told Shin Min.

However, everybody ignored him, so this prompted the man to whip out yet another knife.

Though the assistant did not think the man really had the intention to cause hurt, she decided to call the police for safety reasons.

First time he displayed such aggressive behaviour

Shop owners interviewed by Shin Min shared that the man was a familiar face, and would often be seen wandering around in the area.

Witnesses around the area told the newspaper that the man had recently been picking fights with people and even scolded them with expletives.

A shop assistant said that the man had been sleeping at the empty space in front of the store overnight.

A shop owner also pointed out that since about 8am that morning, he had been quarrelling with different passersby and shop staff in the area.

Eyewitnesses told Shin Min that the man wielded two knives that were approximately one-foot long, while muttering under his breath.

Man resisted arrest

According to the shop owner, after police were alerted to the man's behaviour, about five officers arrived at the scene.

However, the man resisted arrest, yelling and cursing at them even as the police escorted him to an open space nearby.

The whole altercation took about 30 minutes, before the man was finally handcuffed and brought away.

During that time, the shop owner overheard the man saying, 'These are the knives I bought from the market, what's wrong with that?'

Stays in a unit cluttered with hoarded items

Shin Min reported that the man stays in a flat that is filled with junk.

A fire broke out in his same unit in 2022, after which the flat's contents were cleared.

However, the amount of junk in the flat has since accumulated to the point that it prevents the front door from opening.

As such, the man has to climb through the window to enter his house.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police stated that a 60-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

