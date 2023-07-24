Back

Hong Kong burger joint Honbo to open 1st overseas outlet at CHIJMES on Jul. 28, 2023

Good meat.

Julia Yee | July 24, 2023, 03:49 PM

Events

Meat lovers rejoice, for Hong Kong burger brand Honbo has finally come to Singapore.

Starting out as a modest store along Sun Street, Wan Chai in 2017, the burger joint is now going international with its first ever overseas outlet at CHIJMES.

Ahead of Honbo's grand opening on Jul. 28, Mothership snuck down to suss out some of its offerings.

Here's what we tried.

Honbo 1.5

The Honbo 1.5 (S$23) is an upsized version of the signature Honbo (S$18), featuring three crispy beef patties, two cheese slices, pickles, onions, and house sauce.

Image via Belle Tay.

If this isn't enough for you, you can chow down on the ultimate daddy version, Honbo 2.0 (S$28), that packs in four patties.

Honbo beef distinguishes itself from its everyday counterpart by being ground fresh daily in-house and lacking preservatives, MSG, and additives.

The joint is said import its own USDA Double Gold Beef exclusively from Wisconsin, USA, and is the only burger joint so far to use this premium beef.

"It doesn’t really taste that different from other beef burgers I’ve tried," our colleague said, "But it's saltier because of the bacon and easier to chew as the patty is thinner."

Scallop burger

The scallop burger (S$26) is only going to stick around for three months after Honbo's opening, so it was a must-try for us with FOMO.

Image via Belle Tay.

It consists of these very big seared Hokkaido scallops, dressed with Japanese rocket leaves and the house's crunchy wasabi Pico De Gallo concoction.

Cheeseburger

Honbo's Cheeseburger (S$18) costs about five times more than McDonald's Cheeseburger, but it includes a thicker patty and their own house sauce.

Image via Belle Tay.

Sides and beverages

As for the sides, the Sweet Potato Fries (S$8) and Chili Fries (S$15) did fairly well as burger accompaniments.

Image via Belle Tay.

And then we had Mike’s Lemonade (S$7) and Apple Pie Iced Tea (S$7) to wash it all down.

Image via Belle Tay.

If you're in the mood for something with alcohol, we recommend the Michelada (S$16), which is an interesting mix of tomato juice, dashi, hot Flagrant Smash Sauce, and beer.

Image via Belle Tay.

It's only available on the weekends.

Honbo

Address: 30 Victoria Street, #01-09 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily

Top images via Honbo

