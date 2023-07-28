Back

Heybo at Capitol Tower suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Aug. 10, 2023.

Belmont Lay | July 28, 2023, 05:40 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Heybo, a food shop at Capital Tower along Robinson Road, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from July 28 to Aug. 10, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Heybo was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were the failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photo via here & here

Nail Palace loses appeal against court order to publicise how they misled customers in S'pore newspapers

Nail Palace was also ordered to inform prospective clients about the matter.

July 28, 2023, 06:31 PM

S'pore taxi driver to pay S$330,500 in damages even after judge found passenger ‘exaggerated’ her condition post-accident

She reported injuries in her back, neck, hip, ankle, wrist, some of which the judge found to have no relation to the accident.

July 28, 2023, 06:11 PM

Over 100 fans welcome Liverpool FC at Ritz-Carlton S'pore, Jürgen Klopp spends 20 mins signing autographs

Allez Allez Allez.

July 28, 2023, 05:03 PM

Good Day, new stall in S'pore CBD, selling grain bowls from S$7.80-S$14.80

Have a good day

July 28, 2023, 04:55 PM

Preschool kids sit & sing along to busker's nursery rhyme outside Paya Lebar Square

The best audience.

July 28, 2023, 04:22 PM

NTU scientist turns fruit peels into material that can purify water under sunlight

What an a-peel-ing idea.

July 28, 2023, 04:19 PM

New Brickland MRT station between Choa Chu Kang & Bukit Gombak ready in 2034

New.

July 28, 2023, 03:27 PM

Eligible S'porean parents to receive enhanced baby bonus benefits from Aug. 1, 2023

Parents, take note.

July 28, 2023, 02:40 PM

Boy, 10, who threw cat off Boon Lay HDB block, sent for cat handling sessions as part of rehab

A psychiatrist deemed him not mature enough to understand the nature and consequences of his act.

July 28, 2023, 02:11 PM

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap out of ICU & discharged from hospital

Get well soon.

July 28, 2023, 01:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.