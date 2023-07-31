Maggot-infested corpse of woman, 67, found in Henderson Road flat next to unconscious husband, 70

Investigating a foul stench from his neighbour's unit that had been emanating for at least a week, a man was shocked to discover his neighbour's rotting, maggot-infested corpse on the floor.

The police are currently investigating the unnatural death of a 67-year-old woman at Block 93 Henderson Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Her 70-year-old husband was found lying unconscious in the flat, and was taken to Singapore General Hospital for emergency treatment.

He subsequently passed away.

It is thought that the man was living with the corpse for at least a week, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The neighbour who discovered the body, surnamed Xu, 60, lives in the opposite unit.

He said that although he rarely interacted with his neighbours, he noticed that his neighbours often left their door open.

However, for the past few days, he noticed that their door was closed.

He also noticed a foul odour emanating from the unit.

When he was unable to bear it any longer, he went to his neighbour's unit and knocked on their door.

He pushed the door open lightly, and noticed that the floor of the unit was crawling with maggots.

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at 10.17am.

Other neighbours said that the couple relied on wheelchairs for mobility, and would go downstairs to eat together every morning.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

