Lorry driver jams brakes to avoid hitting hen & chicks crossing Joo Chiat road

A brood of chickens recently had a close call after nearly being hit by a lorry.

Crossy Road IRL

TikTok user Danielle Lin shared a video of the close call, which took place at a road crossing in Joo Chiat.

She wrote: "Was getting a lift back on a chill Saturday afternoon, and then..."

In the video, a mother hen and her four chicks appear to be leisurely crossing the road, apparently unperturbed by the passing vehicles.

Until a lorry appears to collide with the brood head-on.

"Oh no... oh no," Lin could be heard exclaiming in the video.

Managed to avoid hitting

Fortunately, the driver's attempt to jam on the brakes were not in vain.

At the end of the video, the chickens were seen emerging safely on the pavement, apparently no worse for the wear and having reached the other side.

"Wah, the guy so good," Lin commented in the video.

"Cross already. So scary."

Good guy truck driver

The comments section was filled with praise for the driver.

One user, seeing the funny side, quipped:

Good guy lorry driver.

Top photo by Danielle Lin/TikTok