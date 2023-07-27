"Fearless chicken" sounds like an oxymoron, but is an apt moniker for the wild chickens of Singapore who navigate the bustling city.

In a tale as old as time, a mother hen and her chicks were seen crossing a hectic road at Telok Blangah Drive, blissfully unaware of the mortal peril they came close to multiple times.

They appeared to have congregated on the road to drink water that had flowed across the asphalt.

Mother hen & chicks almost get run over multiple times hanging out on busy road in Telok Blangah https://t.co/IQpbfRpi4h pic.twitter.com/fIqWky8qjo — Mothership (@MothershipSG) July 27, 2023

Interlude

In a video shared on Telegram, eight chicks were spotted tailing their mother onto a two-way road after a bus passed by.

After clearing the first lane, the flock stalled for a while.

A car cruised by, narrowly missing the chicks who held their formation although their mother prudently backtracked.

Mother makes the sprint

Seemingly unfazed by the close shave, the hen rejoined the flock and, shortly after, lunged across the remaining stretch of the road.

She was flirting with death, as her sprint coincided with a motorcycle's passage, leaving her trailing offspring to scatter in order to avoid the bike's wheels.

They were kept on their toes/ claws as another car soon drove by, causing one chick to become isolated from its family.

No one gets left behind

As chickens can fly, this lone chick had to pull off a short-haul flight during its solo dash to safety.

Its mother, who previously seemed keen on saving her own skin, was thankfully waiting on the other side.

Chickens vs road

All images via SGFollowsAll