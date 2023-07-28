Good Day, new stall in S'pore CBD, selling grain bowls from S$7.80-S$14.80

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

A new healthy and affordable food option is now available for those in the Central Business District area.

Good Day, located in Asia Square, has grain bowls priced from S$7.80 to S$14.80.

Five different types of bowls are available, each with its own themes and nutritional information.

The most affordable option is aptly called "Green Day" due to its plant-based ingredients.

However, those who want some meat proteins in their bowl can swap the sambal tempeh with other options like black pepper chicken or cajun chicken.

Here's the full list of ingredients:

Create your own bowls

You can also make your own bowls starting from S$8.80 for a small size, S$11.80, for a medium, and S$14.80 for a large bowl.

We opted for a large bowl, which lets us choose two base, three protein and two supplement.

Here's what we ate:

And our ingredients:

Buckwheat soba

Romaine lettuce

Cinnamon sweet potato

Roasted mushroom

Cajun chicken

Mushroom ball

Maple glazed salmon

Our favourite was the maple glazed salmon, which was not overly sweet and nicely fried.

Another honourable mention is the mushroom ball, which was made in-house, and unlike what you can find in supermarkets.

It did not taste overwhelming, and was a juicy ball with earthy flavours.

Overall, the bowl was delicious yet healthy tasting.

They used dry rubbing method to season the ingredients, so you might not find the taste mind-blowingly good, but it does its job for a quick and nutritious lunch option.

Good Day

Address: Asia Square Tower 1, 8 Marina View, 02-15, S018960

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 11am to 8pm

Saturdays: 11am to 3pm

Closed on Sundays

Top photo by Lee Wei Lin