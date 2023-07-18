Golden retriever refuses to move from Takashimaya entrance because of air con, gets pats from everyone

How do you know you are cute?

When you merely exist and everyone wants to touch you.

That's exactly what happened to a golden retriever, Cooper The Goldie, who is a bit of a heart-stealer on TikTok -- as well as offline.

Cooper was seen in Orchard outside Takashimaya Shopping Centre plonked on the ground and refusing to budge.

One person stopped by initially to ask for permission from Cooper's owner to pat the dog, because it was irresistible.

And then a few more people gave the dog pats.

This was followed by a barrage of hands simultaneously stimulating the dog with human touch.

And he did not care to move.

Even though the caption indicated that Cooper was on the ground waiting to be patted before he was willing to move, the reality was that the entrance of the mall provided a cool respite from the tropical heat.

This was due to the air conditioning escaping from the mall's premises and the cooled ground surface that made it pleasant for the dog with its relatively thick coat of fur.

But whatever it was, everybody won.

Cooper's other antics are well-documented.

His refusal to go to the groomer and him then enjoying his bath before proceeding to defecate on the premises to be bathed again were documented in another earlier TikTok.

All photos via Cooper The Goldie TikTok