S'pore girl, 24, with no history of heart problems has only 10% of heart working after cardiogenic shock

Alfie Kwa | July 22, 2023, 04:59 PM

A 24-year-old student in Singapore suffered a cardiogenic shock, leaving her with only 10 per cent of her heart functioning when she was admitted into the hospital.

Cardiogenic shock is a sudden and life-threatening condition wherein the heart can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs.

No medical history

According to Shin Min Daily News, Jiang Zi Ying, a 24-year-old student with no history of heart-related illness, suddenly felt unwell after dinner on Apr.21.

She vomited twice, felt dizzy, and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

That night, Jiang's systolic blood pressure index, which measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats, fell below 90 mmHg for more than 30 minutes, Shin Min reported.

She was then diagnosed with cardiogenic shock after a series of tests.

Cardiogenic shock

The assistant professor and clinical director of the heart failure and cardiomyopathy program at the National University Heart Center and senior consultant of cardiomyopathy, Lin Wei Qin, told Shin Min that myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle, is most commonly seen in young patients and caused by a viral infection affecting the heart.

Only a small number of serious cases will result in a cardiogenic shock, which is deadly.

Jiang is being treated by two machines, an outer membrane lung oxygenation and a left ventricular assist device, which are only available at the NUS Heart Centre.

Top image by National University Heart Center via Shin Min Daily News. 

