Giant S’pore selling 1kg Seara chicken griller at S$3.80, Jin Huang fragrant rice at S$11.50 & more for yuu members

Is there a better way to start the second half of 2023 than knowing that you can save more on your groceries and allocate more funds to spending quality time with your loved ones?

You can now do so easily by visiting your nearest Giant outlet or shopping online as part of Giant’s ongoing Lower Prices That Last programme.

Launched in 2020, the programme allows residents of Singapore to enjoy everyday low prices on essential goods without feeling the pinch of rising living costs.

Without further ado, here are some market-fresh items you can enjoy at the same affordable prices every day:

Ecuador Vannamei prawns

Assorted leafy greens

Golden pomfret

Minced pork

Save even more & redeem exclusive rewards by becoming a yuu member

If you are looking to save even more on your groceries, we have some good news for you.

Giant has recently launched a yuu member-exclusive Lower Prices That Last programme where yuu members can bring home their daily essentials at even more affordable prices.

The total savings from the entire yuu member Lower Prices That Last promotion is estimated to be S$25 per basket, according to Giant.

Besides additional savings, yuu members can also earn one yuu point for every S$1 spent with any yuu partner brands, such as Food Republic, 7-Eleven, and Cold Storage.

The points can subsequently be used to offset your next bill or redeem rewards from yuu partner brands, which include cash vouchers and subscriptions for streaming platforms.

Here are some of the exclusive offers yuu members can enjoy at Giant:

Seara chicken griller

Jin Huang fragrant rice

Super 3-in-1 coffee

Maling pork luncheon meat

Nissin Big Cup Noodles

Pringles chips

Fab laundry powder

Meadows Home 3-ply bathroom tissue

To enjoy the yuu members’ pricing, all you need to do is to flash your yuu app during check-out after picking out your purchases in-store.

You can find out more about yuu here.

Can’t wait to start saving?

Curate your shopping list now with more items at lower prices that will really last here.

This sponsored article by Giant Singapore prompted this writer to go grocery shopping.

All images via Giant Singapore