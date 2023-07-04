82 victims in S'pore conned by freecycling scams since May 2023, lost S$2,500

Freecycling, a green movement where people give away items that they no longer need, has been hijacked by scammers to con at least 82 victims in the last couple of months.

Since May 2023, the police said at least 82 victims have fallen prey to such scams, with total losses amounting to at least S$2,500, said the Singapore Police Force.

How is freecycling (legitimately) done?

Typically, people advertise such giveaways on online platforms, for others who are willing to receive pre-loved items.

The items range from books, furniture, art supplies, baby products to even plants.

Freecycling helps people to declutter their homes, while ensuring the items -- typically still in good condition -- do not get thrown away.

And at the same time, providing a good deal for those who would rather recycle old items than buy new ones.

A quick search on Facebook, for example, turned up at least eight freecycling groups based in Singapore, ranging from 2,800 to more than 71,000 members per group.

Scammers offer giveaways on Facebook, Carousell

The police explained that scammers have put up a range of items, including bulkier ones such as bicycles and kitchen appliances like refrigerators, for giveaway on platforms such as Facebook, Goodhood, Telegram and Carousell.

Here are some examples of the scam listings:

Might get scammed on delivery or reservation fees

And when the victims message them on these platforms, scammers would request a fee to deliver or reserve the items.

One scammer, for instance, informed the victim that the item could be picked up at Jurong West or delivered for S$25.

This scammer below requested a S$30 delivery fee to send over a refridgerator.

These payments could be made via bank transfers, such as PayNow, or through e-wallets like Singtel Dash and GrabPay.

Here's an example of a GrabPay QR code that the scammer sent to the victim:

After making payment, but ultimately not receiving the items, victims would realise that they had been scammed.

Police advisory on scams

The police advised the public to avoid making payments and deposits to unknown individuals.

Instead, those interested in receiving recycled items should verify the profile of the user through reviews and ratings, and arrange for their own delivery if possible.

Also, the police said that those who come across suspicious users and fraudulent postings should report them to the relevant platform.

People with any information relating to scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All images from Singapore Police Force.