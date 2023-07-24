Back

25m stretch of road near Forest City in Johor collapses

No injuries were reported.

Keyla Supharta | July 24, 2023, 06:44 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A 25-metre stretch of road connecting the Forest City project in Iskandar Puteri to the Tanjung Pelepas highway collapsed on Sunday (Jul. 23), The Star reported.

@m4rkcetibb77_ Jambatan runtuh , punca tak pasti! Kejadian jalan keluar ForestCity 😢 23/07/2023 #forestcity #jambatanruntuh #kemalanganjalan #johor #tiktokmalaysia #fyp #lalufyp #viralmalaysia ♬ Healing Song - Piano Peace

Forest City is a joint venture by China's largest property developer, Country Garden, and the Malaysian government-backed Esplanade Danga 88 Snd Bhd.

It was promoted as a "smart and green futuristic city" that "realise[s] the dream in reality".

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said that they received a call about the incident at 2:09pm.

Seven firemen were then deployed to the scene, where they found that about 25m of the main road and bridge had collapsed.

Lee Meng Fei/Facebook.

Lee Meng Fei/Facebook.

The fire department handed the matter to the police for traffic control once they confirmed that the area was safe.

No injuries were reported.

Cooperate with relevant government departments

Forest City said that it will cooperate with relevant government departments to conduct investigations on the entire road section and the incident.

"In line with our fundamental principle - Safety First, People First, Forest City will conduct a thorough inspection on the entire bridge," it said in a statement.

It added that it will cooperate with the necessary actions and procedures the government bodies deem fit to ensure the safety of the people.

Alternative road

According to the Malay MailForest City will build an alternative road stretching about one kilometre following the road collapse.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that alternative road construction is expected to be completed on Jul. 26.

Meanwhile, the exit road from Forest City has been closed. As an alternative road, the exit road to Forest City will be used as a two-way street for light vehicles.

He advised members of the public to reduce movement in and out of Forest City for the time being.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited around the area.

Read more:

Top image via Lee Meng Fei/Facebook.

Car hit motorcycle in Yishun, motorcyclist conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Sustained serious injuries.

July 24, 2023, 06:29 PM

PM Lee meets Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee

Their second time meeting each other.

July 24, 2023, 06:12 PM

Unofficial results indicate Hun Sen's Cambodia People's Party wins election with 96% of the vote

Hun Sen's son is set to succeed as the prime minister.

July 24, 2023, 05:46 PM

CNB arrests 106 people, including teen, 17, who prepared cannabis biscuits & family of 3

The family included a 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old son. 

July 24, 2023, 05:45 PM

SIA voted S'pore's Most Attractive Employer for 2023

SIA is also the only employer to be inducted into the Randstad Employer Brand Hall of Fame.

July 24, 2023, 05:41 PM

ISD: No attack imminent, but S'pore remains a prized target for terrorist elements

Among the 49 self-radicalised individuals dealt with since 2015, 11 were youths between 15 and 20.

July 24, 2023, 05:26 PM

M'sia minister Salahuddin Ayub, 61, dies after surgery for a brain haemorrhage

Political leaders from both sides of the spectrum came together to pray for Salahuddin, and pay respects.

July 24, 2023, 04:49 PM

Mahathir compares M'sia to Ukraine, says M'sia cannot be owned by 'foreign descendants'

"We are willing to share our country. But not until this beloved country is occupied by descendants of foreigners," he said.

July 24, 2023, 04:43 PM

The 1975 cancels Jakarta & Taipei shows in wake of lead singer & bandmate onstage kiss in M'sia

The band said they didn't take this decision lightly.

July 24, 2023, 04:08 PM

Orangutan at S'pore Zoo leans against glass to listen to heartbeat in woman's baby bump

A heartwarming moment.

July 24, 2023, 04:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.