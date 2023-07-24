25m stretch of road near Forest City in Johor collapses

A 25-metre stretch of road connecting the Forest City project in Iskandar Puteri to the Tanjung Pelepas highway collapsed on Sunday (Jul. 23), The Star reported.

Forest City is a joint venture by China's largest property developer, Country Garden, and the Malaysian government-backed Esplanade Danga 88 Snd Bhd.

It was promoted as a "smart and green futuristic city" that "realise[s] the dream in reality".

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said that they received a call about the incident at 2:09pm.

Seven firemen were then deployed to the scene, where they found that about 25m of the main road and bridge had collapsed.

The fire department handed the matter to the police for traffic control once they confirmed that the area was safe.

No injuries were reported.

Cooperate with relevant government departments

Forest City said that it will cooperate with relevant government departments to conduct investigations on the entire road section and the incident.

"In line with our fundamental principle - Safety First, People First, Forest City will conduct a thorough inspection on the entire bridge," it said in a statement.

It added that it will cooperate with the necessary actions and procedures the government bodies deem fit to ensure the safety of the people.

Alternative road

According to the Malay Mail, Forest City will build an alternative road stretching about one kilometre following the road collapse.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that alternative road construction is expected to be completed on Jul. 26.

Meanwhile, the exit road from Forest City has been closed. As an alternative road, the exit road to Forest City will be used as a two-way street for light vehicles.

He advised members of the public to reduce movement in and out of Forest City for the time being.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited around the area.

Top image via Lee Meng Fei/Facebook.