Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap out of ICU & discharged from hospital

Belmont Lay | July 28, 2023, 01:58 PM

Workers' Party (WP) vice chairman and Aljuined GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Manap was discharged from hospital on July 28, following a cardiac condition he experienced earlier in the week.

He is now recuperating at home and will be placed on medical leave.

The Workers' Party provided an update on his condition in a Facebook post.

The post read: "His family is thankful for the many prayers, concerns and well-wishes expressed by volunteers, friends and the general public."

In Faisal’s absence, his constituency duties and activities in Kaki Bukit will continue to be covered by his fellow Workers’ Party Aljunied GRC MPs, along with other volunteers and senior party members.

Former Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat was seen covering MP duties in Faisal's absence.

Background

Faisal was warded on Jul. 24 2023, for a cardiac condition.

He was being monitored and cared for in the intensive care unit.

Top photo via Workers' Party

