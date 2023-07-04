Back

Expat, 33, shows via TikTok what living in Sentosa really like, luxuriousness stuns viewers

Atas.

Ruth Chai | July 04, 2023, 05:51 PM

If you always find yourself thinking about what the super rich get up to living in Sentosa, think no more.

South African expat Tammy Peacock, 33, uploaded a series of TikToks to show how life is like in the southern island off Singapore.

Her TikTok, which currently has over 377,600 views, featured her taking her three children around the island and telling the audience what her family loves most about living in Sentosa.

@the_sleep_goddess Have you been to Sentosa? Come visit..! #sentosa #singapore #reasons #live #ocean #marina #restaurants #safe #pools #coldstorage #playground #residentsonlyy #pedestrianised ♬ original sound - thesleepgoddess

Unrivalled convenience

Peacock mentioned that the island's small size and panoramic views as the first benefit.

For one, the beach is literally right at their doorstep.

She mentioned in the TikTok that her family cycles everywhere and that is island is pedestrianised, with the roads quiet and clean.

In another video, Peacock said her Saturday morning routine includes cycling her family down to a coffee shop to get morning coffee for her and her husband.

Too far or tired to cycle? Fret not, there is a bus service that travels around the island.

The expatriate mentioned that the bus drivers are "super friendly".

Whilst cycling along the marina, one can catch a glimpse of the rows of yachts tethered along the harbour.

A plethora of culinary options

Next, the TikTok showed the plethora of culinary options offered to residents.

"We have Thai, we have Mexican, we have Greek, we have a good coffee shop," Peacock elaborated, showing that the island has no shortage of exotic food options – all in one place.

One would naturally assume that the prices at these coffeeshops and restaurants are exorbitant.

However, the cheapest coffee on Sentosa is from convenience store chain 7-Eleven -- and even that costs S$5.60 for a cup, the expat documented in another TikTok.

She then featured her "local grocery store", which looked nothing like the neighbourhood FairPrice or Sheng Siong common folks are familiar with.

In fact, the grocery store looked more akin to a gym at a high-end condominium.

However, in another video, she gave a tour of the fancy-looking Cold Storage outlet, revealing it to be stocked with the same kinds of goods a regular, albeit more high-end grocer would supply.

Peacock mentioned that the staff working around the island help her with her kids daily, showering them with plenty of attention and care.

Finally, she showed that the facilities on the island can only be accessed by residents, thus making the areas "super safe".

Most 'foreign' part of Singapore

In the comments section, many commenters remarked that even as a Singaporean, most had no idea how living in Sentosa is really like.

Predictably, some in the comments were envious of Peacock's luxurious lifestyle.

Others pondered how much it actually costs to live in the lap of luxury, with some saying that it was already expensive enough living on the mainland.

Some made humorous comparisons to their own residential estates.

All photos via 

