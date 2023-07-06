S'pore govt committed to uplift football standards, but we should not expect results overnight: Edwin Tong

Following Singapore's disappointing performance in football at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong acknowledged the football team's performance at the SEA Games was "poor", but added that Singapore government is committed to uplift the standards of Singapore football.

"This will be a long-term endeavour that will require collective action from many stakeholders," said Tong.

Finished SEA Games 2023 with no wins

Singapore's national football team, the Young Lions, ended their SEA Games 2023 campaign with three losses and a draw. Their most devastating loss was to Malaysia on May. 11, where the Young Lions lost 7-0.

The Young Lions lost to both Thailand and Vietnam 3-1.

Singapore tied with Laos in a goalless match.

With fans demanding the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) take accountability for the dismal performance at the SEA Games, a review panel was convened by the acting president of the FAS, Bernard Tan, to look into the Young Lions' performance at the games.

The panel was headed by former national head coach Jita Singh who led the Lions to their triumph in the 1980 Malaysia Cup and silver medals at the 1983 and 1989 SEA Games.

Three FAS council members are also involved— FAS vice president Razali Saad, former national footballer Lim Tong Hai, and football academy coach Harman Ali.

Acknowledge poor performance

In a written response to Member of Parliament (MP) Melvin Yong, Tong acknowledged the poor performance of Singapore's football team at the 2023 SEA Games.

"Everyone, including the team, is disappointed with the results and agree that they need to perform better," said Tong.

Yong asked Tong how the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth intend to rebuild Singapore's local football ecosystem and whether the pipeline of young football talents should be under greater scrutiny.

However, Tong shared that the government is committed to supporting the Unleash The Roar (UTR!) movement, which aims to "raise the levels of Singapore football and rally the nation behind a shared dream".

The government will work hard to uplift the standards of Singapore football as this movement will require "a whole of society effort, and [they] encourage Singaporeans to support the UTR! project".

Should not expect results overnight

Tong cautioned not to expect results overnight as this will be a long-term endeavour that will require collective action from many stakeholders.

He shared that there is steady progress on the UTR! and there is progress with the partnership with the School Football Academies (SFAs) and Spain's LaLiga Academy to provide overseas training opportunities.

Other concrete measures Tong laid out to uplift Singapore football in the long-term include:

Establishing a national framework to systematically select and develop the best players from the broad participation base from SFA, Singapore Sports School, ActiveSG Football Academy, and private clubs and academies.

Setting up a national football development centre as the main training centre to develop more structured opportunities for training and competition for those who aspire to be selected and represent Singapore in the national teams.

Progressively rolling out training on talent identification for coaches and strengthening scouts' capabilities in identifying the best.

Launching the inaugural UTR! scholarship to provide promising young footballers with the best environment to train and compete alongside their academic pursuits, which will be launched later this year.

Tong reassured that these measures are being implemented and more details will be shared in the coming months.

