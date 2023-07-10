Driver, 38, conveyed to hospital after grey van skids and flips onto side on SLE

A grey van flipped over on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday (Jul. 9) evening.

The driver, a 38-year-old man was conveyed to hospital.

The accident occurred at around 9:40pm on the SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before the Lentor Avenue exit, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police.

SCDF said that the driver was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat hospital.

Footage of the aftermath of the incident was posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante and Singapore Incidents.

Flipped onto its left side, the mangled grey van took up lanes 1 and 2 of the expressway.

The roof and side of the van had caved in, and the left side of the windscreen was smashed.

Smoke spewed from the vehicle, and the road was covered in pieces of debris. It is believed that the vehicle skidded before landing on its side.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via singapore_incidents/FB