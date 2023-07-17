Keys for over 13,000 HDB flats delivered in 1st half of 2023: Desmond Lee

Since October 2020, the Housing Development Board (HDB) has successfully delivered 66 projects or over 70 per cent of the projects delayed by the pandemic, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Jul. 16.

Within the first half of 2023, HDB delivered 16 projects and handed over more than 13,000 sets of keys, Lee added.

These numbers are more than double of what HDB managed in the same period of 2022, he said.

All delayed projects should be completed by 2025

Lee further highlighted that HDB colleagues and contractors have been "working hard" to catch up on lost time.

Thus far, HDB is making "steady progress" and all delayed projects should be completed by 2025, he said.

The minister also noted that building HDB flats is a complex undertaking which has been made even more complicated as increasingly, the flats are being built on brownfield sites.

HDB remains on track however, to hand over the keys to 20,000 flat owners across 22 housing projects this year, Lee said.

By 2025, HDB will oversee more than 150 BTO construction projects at the same time, he added.

Visited HDB roadshows at Anchorvale and West Coast, where projects have been delayed

Lee put up the post following a visit with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah to HDB’s MyNiceHome Roadshows at Anchorvale Village and West Coast Parkview over the weekend.

According to Lee, the HDB projects at West Coast and Anchorvale were among those which were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Many homebuyers had to adjust their life plans as they awaited their flats, and I am grateful for Singaporeans’ patience and understanding," he said.

Top photo via Desmond Lee Facebook