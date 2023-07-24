Back

CNB arrests 106 people, including teen, 17, who prepared cannabis biscuits & family of 3

The family included a 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old son. 

Ruth Chai | July 24, 2023, 05:45 PM

Events

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 106 suspected drug offenders in a week-long anti-drug operation from Jul. 10 to Jul. 18.

During the operation, controlled drugs of about 223g of cannabis, 54g of heroin, 41g of "Ice" (the street name for methamphetamine), two grams of psilocybin mushrooms with spores, one gram of ketamine, five "Ecstasy" tablets, seven lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, two bottles of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and 27 nitrazepam tablets were seized.

The drugs have an estimated street value of about S$17,200.

CNB said that the youngest arrested in the islandwide operation was a 15-year-old girl, and the oldest arrested was a 73-year-old man.

Areas covered during the operation include Boon Lay, Jurong, Sengkang, Tampines and Yishun.

Family of three arrested

On Jul. 13, a Singaporean family of three along Champions Way was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

The family included a 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old son.

Drug paraphernalia was seized from the family's residential unit.

Two children, aged three and four, were also found in the unit. CNB said that appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that their welfare was taken care of.

The children were placed in the custody of their next-of-kin.

10 young adults arrested on Jul. 18

On Jul. 18, CNB officers arrested a group of six Singaporeans, aged between 21 and 27, for suspected drug offences in a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Lane.

Amongst the drugs seized was 23g of vegetable matter believed to be cannabis.

In another operation conducted on the same day, a 17-year-old Singaporean student was arrested in a residential unit in the vicinity of Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

CNB officers recovered cannabis edibles that the teenager had prepared by sprinkling cannabis onto biscuits.

This led to the arrest of another two 18-year-old Singaporean students for suspected drug abuse offences.

Furthermore, a 23-year-old man was arrested that same day from his residential unit in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 42, with psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and vegetable matter believed to be cannabis seized.

Top photo via CNB

 

