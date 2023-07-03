Chris Evans quits social media temporarily, deactivates his accounts

Captain America is missing in action again, but hopefully just for one summer this time.

Hollywood star Chris Evans, 42, has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, following the lead of “Kingsman” actor Taron Egerton, 33.

According to Los Angeles Times, Egerton announced on Jun. 29 his hiatus from social media on social media.

Evans then followed suit.

Egerton had shared via his now-deactivated Instagram account:

“I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it; I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself. I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result.”

To which Chris Evans replied, “Couldn’t have said it better myself! Count me in. Gonna take a little break. Much love everyone!”

He followed up by explaining on social media that he wanted to treat himself “to a summer with less screen time” before deactivating his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

There’s a growing trend among celebrities to distance themselves from social media.

Fellow Avenger Tom Holland, who plays Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Spiderman, quit social media in 2022 for mental health reasons.

