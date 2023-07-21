Man in China wins S$14.3 million in lottery after using family birth dates as he missed them

The topic of the lottery often divides most crowds, but the story of this one man's jackpot is enough to tug on the heartstrings of both naysayers and supporters alike.

Wu, a father from Hangzhou China, won RMB 77.1 million (nearly S$14.3 million) in a lottery after applying his wife and kids' birth dates to his lottery tickets.

Big win

When purchasing the lottery tickets earlier on, Wu had dreamt up his set of fateful numbers by combining his wife and children's birth dates, reported Sohu.

He applied the series of digits to all 15 lottery tickets he bought for RMB 30 (S$5.55), oblivious to the ingenuity of his decision.

"I have been using them in my betting since the beginning of this year. I feel really good about this set of numbers recently, so I started buying more tickets using the same set of numbers," the man in his 30s explained, Sina reported.

On Jul. 11, the results of the lottery were announced, and changed Wu's life irrevocably.

A way to express how much he misses his family

Humans, being humans, tend to pick lottery numbers like they pick their passwords — less with their heads than with their hearts.

An official revealed that most people chanced upon winning numbers by thinking of dates related to personal life experiences such as birthdays and weddings.

Wu was no different.

His inspiration behind his lucky numbers was simple — the father of three wanted to express his love and longing for his family from whom he had been away for a long time.

Wu shared the news of his winnings with his family immediately, believing that his luck was born from their presence.

As for what to do with his sudden fortune, the man needs some time to think about it.

All images via Sohu