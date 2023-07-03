Back

Chilli Pan Mee (Batu Rd) at Far East Square hygiene grade downgraded from 'B' to 'C'

Downgraded for 1 year.

Belmont Lay | July 03, 2023, 03:24 AM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has downgraded the food hygiene grade of Chilli Pan Mee (Batu Rd) located at 22 China Street, Far East Square, from “B” to “C” with effect from June 30, 2023.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months, SFA said in a release.

The premises will also be kept under surveillance in the meantime.

This was following a food poisoning incident involving 16 people who reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by the shop on Aug. 7, 2022.

None of them were hospitalised.

Hygiene lapses

A joint investigation by the Ministry of Health and SFA was conducted following the incident.

Several hygiene lapses were identified during the inspection of the food shop on Aug. 12 that year and SFA will be taking enforcement actions against the licensee for these lapses.

The release by SFA added: "Food operators are reminded to adhere to good food hygiene and safety processes."

"Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public."

The SFA also added a disclaimer in their release: "The information provided on this website should not be used as basis for any legal proceedings."

"Neither SFA nor any of its employees involved in the supply of the above information shall be liable for any loss or damage suffered by any member of the public by reason of any error or omission of whatever nature appearing therein or however caused."

