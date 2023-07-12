CHAGEE S’pore & Honkai: Star Rail holding collab event from Jul. 19 - 30, 2023

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Attention "Honkai: Star Rail" (HSR) fans.

HoYoverse will be holding the game's first ever physical event in Singapore.

The collaboration, titled “Honkai: Star Rail x CHAGEE Singapore”, will be held from Jul. 19 to 30 at selected CHAGEE stores.

These are the outlets at Funan, Chinatown Point, West Coast Plaza, JCube and Ang Mo Kio.

It will also celebrate the launch of two new characters, Kafka and Blade.

Event highlights

The event will feature exclusively designed collaboration CHAGEE drinks and merchandise only available from Jul. 19 to 30.

These include cup sleeves, cup coasters, special edition stickers and in-game reward cards.

There will be two drinks designed after Kafka and Blade, namely the Caressing Moonlight White Peach Oolong Latte and Hellscape Glutinous Green Tea Latte.

Cosplay celebrities, such as Yukari and Ayu Mantou, will be present at the outlets and helm them as their One-Day Store Manager.

Participating CHAGEE outlets will also feature HSR-themed decorations, including life-size standees of in-game characters.

Popular game

HSR was launched in April 2023.

Within five hours, it reached the top spot on the app store’s best-seller chart in mainland China, as well as ranked in the top ten downloads in 42 countries and regions.

It is estimated that the game has surpassed 20 million downloads so far.

Aside from HSR, game developer HoYoverse is best known for its games such as "Tears of Themis", "Honkai Impact 3rd", and "Genshin Impact”.

CHAGEE 霸王茶姬

Addresses:

107 North Bridge Road, Mall, #02-K07 Funan, Singapore 179105

133 New Bridge Rd, #02-51 Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

154 West Coast Road, #02-01 West Coast Plaza, Singapore 127371

2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-02 JCube, Singapore 609731

Block 711, Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-3501E, Singapore 560711

Top images via HoYoverse & CHAGEE Singapore