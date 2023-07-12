Back

CHAGEE S’pore & Honkai: Star Rail holding collab event from Jul. 19 - 30, 2023

Save money in-game, spend money out of game.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 12, 2023, 02:34 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Attention "Honkai: Star Rail" (HSR) fans.

HoYoverse will be holding the game's first ever physical event in Singapore.

The collaboration, titled “Honkai: Star Rail x CHAGEE Singapore”, will be held from Jul. 19 to 30 at selected CHAGEE stores.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Honkai: Star Rail Official (@honkaistarrail)

These are the outlets at Funan, Chinatown Point, West Coast Plaza, JCube and Ang Mo Kio.

It will also celebrate the launch of two new characters, Kafka and Blade.

Event highlights

The event will feature exclusively designed collaboration CHAGEE drinks and merchandise only available from Jul. 19 to 30.

These include cup sleeves, cup coasters, special edition stickers and in-game reward cards.

Image via HoYoverse

There will be two drinks designed after Kafka and Blade, namely the Caressing Moonlight White Peach Oolong Latte and Hellscape Glutinous Green Tea Latte.

Caressing Moonlight White Peach Oolong Latte. Image via CHAGEE Singapore.

Hellscape Glutinous Green Tea Latte. Image via CHAGEE Singapore.

Cosplay celebrities, such as Yukari and Ayu Mantou, will be present at the outlets and helm them as their One-Day Store Manager.

Participating CHAGEE outlets will also feature HSR-themed decorations, including life-size standees of in-game characters.

Image via CHAGEE Singapore

Popular game

HSR was launched in April 2023.

Image via HoYoverse

Within five hours, it reached the top spot on the app store’s best-seller chart in mainland China, as well as ranked in the top ten downloads in 42 countries and regions.

It is estimated that the game has surpassed 20 million downloads so far.

Aside from HSR, game developer HoYoverse is best known for its games such as "Tears of Themis", "Honkai Impact 3rd", and "Genshin Impact”.

CHAGEE 霸王茶姬

Addresses:

  • 107 North Bridge Road, Mall, #02-K07 Funan, Singapore 179105

  • 133 New Bridge Rd, #02-51 Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

  • 154 West Coast Road, #02-01 West Coast Plaza, Singapore 127371

  • 2 Jurong East Central 1, #03-02 JCube, Singapore 609731

  • Block 711, Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, #01-3501E, Singapore 560711

Top images via HoYoverse & CHAGEE Singapore

China lambasts NATO criticism & 'resolutely opposes' eastward movement into Asia-Pacific

It also warned of a "resolute response" if any action jeopardised its interests and rights.

July 12, 2023, 02:12 PM

Black grease & dead fish at Raffles Marina due to Tuas fire run-off, public advised against water sports & fishing for now

NEA will continue monitoring the water quality there.

July 12, 2023, 01:54 PM

S’pore food delivery riders can get free McChicken meal on Jul. 20 at any McDonald's outlet

Free burgerz.

July 12, 2023, 01:47 PM

Thieves smash S'porean family's car window in JB, steal S$165 cash, phone & bag

Please don't leave your valuables in the car.

July 12, 2023, 01:41 PM

Lion City Sailors to replace AS Roma & face Tottenham Hotspur at National Stadium on Jul. 26

AS Roma won't be in Singapore.

July 12, 2023, 12:38 PM

Rare Mandarin duck in Ulu Pandan canal almost became monitor lizard's lunch

Tough duck.

July 12, 2023, 12:04 PM

S'porean man loves to wear Australia worker uniform, even goes on dates in it

Don't judge, I know you wear your army admin tee everywhere also.

July 12, 2023, 11:40 AM

Woman served undercooked pork in Toast Box sandwich at Rail Mall outlet

Her husband, who almost took a bite of it, felt "sick" the whole evening.

July 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

Transport Minister S Iswaran assisting CPIB with investigation

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be the Acting Minister for Transport during Iswaran's absence.

July 12, 2023, 09:27 AM

Temasek's one-year shareholder return falls to -5.07%, worst performance in 7 years

The company cited long-term sustainability as its priority.

July 11, 2023, 10:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.