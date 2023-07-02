Back

Jittery cat sneaks inside ION Orchard, skids around, catches attention of shoppers

Pawdon me, what are you doing here?

Keyla Supharta | July 02, 2023, 11:47 AM

Events

Imagine walking around a shopping mall when you feel a small, cold breeze passing by your legs. You stop dead in your tracks, only to notice the same thing happening to other shoppers.

The culprit? A cat that had somehow managed to sneak inside the shopping mall.

At least, that's what happened to some shoppers at ION Orchard, according to a video uploaded on TikTok.

Lost cat

The 9-second clip which was uploaded to TikTok on Saturday (Jul. 1) shows a cat running inside ION Orchard shopping mall.

It is unknown when the video was taken.

The feline could be seen running in front of an escalator towards Omega at level 1.

Gif via @huitinggoh/TikTok.

A janitor pushing a waster bin then intercepted its path, causing the cat to do a U-turn.

Gif via @huitinggoh/TikTok.

While running, the cat lost its balance, causing it to skid.

The caption on the video said the floor was slippery and that the cat was panicking.

Gif via @huitinggoh/TikTok.

While this was happening, a crowd of people stopped in their tracks to watch the cat.

It is unsure if the cat managed to get out of the shopping mall safely.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

@huitinggohWild catto slipped into ION Orchard and panicked at the slippery floor + human shoppers T-T Hope it got out safe! Couldn’t approach without scaring it further.♬ original sound - huitinggoh

How did it get there?

It is unknown how the cat entered the premise or if it is the first time that a cat has entered ION Orchard shopping centre.

However, the area in which the cat was spotted is near the mall's entrance.

Image via.

Mothership has reached out to ION Orchard and will update this article if they reply.

