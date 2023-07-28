Buying a secondhand phone online? Here are 3 of the worst ‘Carouhell’ stories in S'pore.

Most Singaporeans have heard of online marketplace Carousell.

Since its inception, the platform has become the go-to place for buyers and sellers of brand new, second-hand or pre-order items.

While Carousell has no doubt helped to ease the facilitation of personal online transactions, a number of problematic sellers have also emerged in recent times, earning the platform its moniker “Carouhell”.

Common gripes from Singaporeans include no-shows, inferior quality products, items that do not match their descriptions, scammers, and so forth.

We managed to source for three of the worst “Carouhell” stories involving the purchase of secondhand phones in Singapore.

Seller lodged a police report over S$50 because she thought she got scammed

In April this year, 23-year-old Shin met a seller from Carousell to buy an S22 ultra phone for S$800.

When they met up, everything was fine and dandy, with the seller telling him to PayNow her the remaining S$50 since he was unable to withdraw all S$800 from the ATM.

She asked Shin to transfer the money to her by the next day, which he said okay to, once he had set the phone up.

After setting the phone up by 5pm the next day, Shin got a shock as the seller had messaged him multiple times to make payment by 3pm or she would make a police report against him and publish his address and photo online.

She even told Shin that she would come down to his home as she had gotten his address from another person who had left him a review on Carousell.

Shin managed to explain that he did not log into Carousell by 3pm as he was busy.

He also could not make payment by then as he had a 12 hour cooling off period with the bank where he could not access his money.

In the end, the seller apologised for making the police report and said that she only did so because she needed the money and thought that she had been scammed.

Two young sisters scammed of S$1,250 from buying iPhone for their mother

In 2023, two young sisters wanted to give their mother something special for her birthday.

They had never bought expensive gifts for their mother and they decided on an iPhone.

The sisters dug up their savings and hard-earned money from selling old textbooks and working part-time during the holidays to make the purchase.

The young sisters decided to buy the mobile phone from Carousell to save some money, considering their family’s financial circumstances.

After much deliberation, they decided to buy from a seller with at least 10 "good reviews" and a two-year-old account.

He offered to sell a brand new iPhone 14 Plus 256GB for S$1,250, which was at least S$150 cheaper than the market price.

The elder daughter went on to make the order, and the seller promptly contacted her through WhatsApp.

He wanted her to PayNow him the amount as he claimed that doing so would save some money for them by avoiding the platform fee.

Although wary, the elder daughter made the transfer believing that there should still be some trust between people.

When the phone didn’t come the following day, she asked the seller for a refund, but he had disappeared.

Man and woman allegedly scammed victims of S$360,000 via iPhone 13 & 14 listings

In 2022, a 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were believed to be involved in at least 140 cases of e-commerce scams, with the victims' reported losses amounting to over S$360,000.

The sellers had advertised the sale of mobile devices such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, on Carousell.

The victims reported that the seller failed to deliver the items after payment was made via PayNow or bank transfer.

Shop with peace of mind

With horror stories like these, it’s easy to see why people may have a negative perception about buying anything on Carousell, especially pricier goods like handphones.

If you’re one of those people, Carousell has got the problem solved because they are introducing Certified Mobile, which aims to instil a greater sense of trust and assurance in buyers when purchasing a secondhand phone or tablet.

All Certified devices are inspected thoroughly with a comprehensive 40-point check to ensure that they are fully functional.

These checks include:

Touch screen

Battery

Display

Camera

Headphone jack

Speakers and microphone

Charging port

Wifi connectivity

Bluetooth connectivity

These devices are then sold by the Carousell Official Store and trusted Certified Partners who are selected and thoroughly vetted by the Carousell team.

All Certified devices come with:

One-month free warranty (extendable to 24 months)

Money-back guarantee

Seven-day free returns

Aside from the functional benefits of buying a Certified Mobile, another key difference is in the all-new user experience where buyers can toggle between the Certified experience and the normal Marketplace experience.

For example, you can now shop by phone model, storage and phone condition like how you shop on other e-commerce platforms.

The best part is that Certified Mobiles can be up to 70 per cent cheaper than retail price and come with free delivery, as well as the option for instalment payments.

Use the promo code MOTHERSHIP20 to get S$20 off your next phone purchase via Certified Mobile with a minimum spend of S$600.

This promotion is exclusively for the first 20 Mothership readers and expires on Sept. 31, 2023.

Click here to browse by brand.

