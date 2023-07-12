Back

Woman, 70, dies after being hit by car along Bukit Panjang Ring Road

The 41-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Daniel Seow | July 12, 2023, 02:49 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A 70-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by a car in Bukit Panjang on July 10 (Monday).

The accident happened at about 8pm along Bukit Panjang Ring Road towards Jelebu Road, said the police.

This was first reported on Stomp on July 12.

Speeding car reportedly hit woman dashing across street

Nyi Yan Moe Htet, a resident who stays near Segar LRT station, told Mothership that he was at home when he heard a loud bang, so he went downstairs.

A group of men had gathered around the grass patch on the road divider, where the woman was lying.

Some were checking her pulse.

He overheard eyewitnesses saying that the woman was dashing across the road 4m away from the traffic light, when a speeding black car hit her.

Moe Htet added that when the ambulance arrived, paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman by performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

They carried her away on a stretcher not long after.

Police later arrived on the scene to interview the driver involved, as well as passersby who had witnessed the incident.

Woman passed away in hospital, driver assisting with investigations

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that after the accident, a 70-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

A 41-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from video courtesy of Nyi Yan Moe Htet.

CHAGEE S’pore & Honkai: Star Rail holding collab event from Jul. 19 - 30, 2023

Save money in-game, spend money out of game.

July 12, 2023, 02:34 PM

China lambasts NATO criticism & 'resolutely opposes' eastward movement into Asia-Pacific

It also warned of a "resolute response" if any action jeopardised its interests and rights.

July 12, 2023, 02:12 PM

Black grease & dead fish at Raffles Marina due to Tuas fire run-off, public advised against water sports & fishing for now

NEA will continue monitoring the water quality there.

July 12, 2023, 01:54 PM

S’pore food delivery riders can get free McChicken meal on Jul. 20 at any McDonald's outlet

Free burgerz.

July 12, 2023, 01:47 PM

Thieves smash S'porean family's car window in JB, steal S$165 cash, phone & bag

Please don't leave your valuables in the car.

July 12, 2023, 01:41 PM

Lion City Sailors to replace AS Roma & face Tottenham Hotspur at National Stadium on Jul. 26

AS Roma won't be in Singapore.

July 12, 2023, 12:38 PM

Rare Mandarin duck in Ulu Pandan canal almost became monitor lizard's lunch

Tough duck.

July 12, 2023, 12:04 PM

S'porean man loves to wear Australia worker uniform, even goes on dates in it

Don't judge, I know you wear your army admin tee everywhere also.

July 12, 2023, 11:40 AM

Woman served undercooked pork in Toast Box sandwich at Rail Mall outlet

Her husband, who almost took a bite of it, felt "sick" the whole evening.

July 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

Transport Minister S Iswaran assisting CPIB with investigation

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be the Acting Minister for Transport during Iswaran's absence.

July 12, 2023, 09:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.