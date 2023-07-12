Woman, 70, dies after being hit by car along Bukit Panjang Ring Road

A 70-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by a car in Bukit Panjang on July 10 (Monday).

The accident happened at about 8pm along Bukit Panjang Ring Road towards Jelebu Road, said the police.

This was first reported on Stomp on July 12.

Speeding car reportedly hit woman dashing across street

Nyi Yan Moe Htet, a resident who stays near Segar LRT station, told Mothership that he was at home when he heard a loud bang, so he went downstairs.

A group of men had gathered around the grass patch on the road divider, where the woman was lying.

Some were checking her pulse.

He overheard eyewitnesses saying that the woman was dashing across the road 4m away from the traffic light, when a speeding black car hit her.

Moe Htet added that when the ambulance arrived, paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman by performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

They carried her away on a stretcher not long after.

Police later arrived on the scene to interview the driver involved, as well as passersby who had witnessed the incident.

Woman passed away in hospital, driver assisting with investigations

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that after the accident, a 70-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

A 41-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from video courtesy of Nyi Yan Moe Htet.