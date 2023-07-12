Back

Bvlgari apologises for not labelling Taiwan as Taiwan, China

Bvlgari also said it has been "steadfast" in upholding its stance on respecting China's sovereignty and the completeness of its territories.

Winnie Li | July 12, 2023, 02:55 PM

Italian luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari found itself in hot water after Weibo users accused the brand of listing Taiwan as a separate country on its official website.

The accusation came after some users found out that Bvlgari had listed the island separately as "Taiwan" under its "all stores" page even though it had labelled both Hong Kong and Macau as Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), China and Macau SAR, China, respectively, according to Chinese media outlet, Jimu News.

As a result, the hashtag, "Bvlgari is suspected of listing Taiwan as a country", had become a trending topic on Weibo on Jul. 11, 2023, garnering more than 80 million views over the last two days.

Bvlgari's response

On the evening of Jul. 11, Bvlgari released a statement on its official Weibo page, claiming that it has been "steadfast" in upholding its stance on respecting China's sovereignty and the completeness of its territories.

"The incorrect labelling of Taiwan on the store locator and on the map was caused by our brand's negligence in managing our overseas website, and the mistake was rectified immediately after it was uncovered. We are deeply sorry for the error," the statement reads.

At the end of the statement, Bvlgari also thanked netizens for their feedback and said it is in the midst of coordinating with a third-party international supplier to ensure the relevant countries and regions are correctly labelled on its overseas websites.

When Mothership visited Bulgari's website on Jul. 12, the estranged island was labelled the "Taiwan region".

Screenshot from Bvlgari

Reactions

However, Bvlgari's statement did not seem to appease the anger of Weibo users.

Many questioned the sincerity of the statement by asking in the comments section why the brand did not post the statement on non-Chinese social media to inform its international audiences of its stance on Taiwan.

Screenshot from Weibo

Similarly, China's state-owned newspaper People's Daily also posted a short commentary on its Weibo page, calling the reasons Bvlgari gave for labelling Taiwan incorrectly "unconvincing".

In the post, the newspaper also questioned whether the statement was only given to mainland Chinese audiences and asked how the brand planned to rectify its mistakes.

At the end of the commentary, People's Daily emphasised that no brands shall cross China's bottom line and that errors made on matters of principles shall not be glossed over.

The newspaper said: "No one shall take away even one part of China!"

Top images via BVLGARI宝格丽 & 极目新闻/Weibo

