Preschool kids sit & sing along to busker's nursery rhyme outside Paya Lebar Square

The best audience.

Keyla Supharta | July 28, 2023, 04:22 PM

At first glance, this doesn't seem to be a typical busking performance.

In front of Paya Lebar Square, a group of preschool students gathers on the floor in front of a busker, as he sings "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star".

The young students follow the busker's lead and sing with him, while their teachers stand at the side, dancing along to the song.

This endearing sight was captured in a video which was uploaded to TikTok.

@theycallmegenny Such a wholesome special moment today. Paya lebar mrt is really serving moments recently 🥹 #tiktoksg #fypsg #busker ♬ original sound - Theycallmegenny

"Witnessed the most wholesome scene today," the TikTok user wrote.

She added that the busker continued playing more nursery rhymes for the kids afterwards.

"They must be thinking they're at a concert!" she wrote.

So sweet

The adorable exchange has melted the hearts of many commenters.

A TikTok user praised the teachers for letting the kids sit down and enjoy the performance.

Another user said that we need more of such intergenerational interactions.

Top image via @theycallmegenny/TikTok.

