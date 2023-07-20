Woodlands wet market stall sells burgers & Western-Indonesian food till 3:30am

Those looking for late-night supper options can consider hitting up Burgerprek in Woodlands, which opens till 3:30am from Mondays to Saturdays.

Late-night burgers at Woodlands

Burgerprek is a Muslim-owned Western-Indonesian fusion stall that is located at Woodlands North Plaza.

To be exact, the stall is nestled within the Woodlands 883 Wet Market at that location, as pointed out by the TikToker Valent Wang (@valentwang).

The stall offers chicken (S$4.50), fish (S$4), beef (S$4.50), and interestingly, lamb (S$5) burgers.

Besides these options, the stall also offers "special burgers", such as its burger geprek (S$6.50),

What is geprek

What is geprek, you ask?

Well, its origins are likely from ayam geprek, a popular Indonesian dish which features a hot and spicy sambal sauce slathered atop a piece of smashed or crushed fried chicken that is typically served with white rice.

Burger geprek rated 8.5/10

Burgerprek has put its own spin on the dish with its burger geprek.

Instead of white rice, Burgerprek is serving the spicy fried chicken dish topped with a fried egg, and betwixt two burger buns.

Wang, who had the burger geprek, said it was "super shiok" and rated it 8.5 out of 10.

However, he warned that the geprek sauce is spicy and may be trying for even the most diehard spice lovers.

Other Western-Indonesian fusion dishes

If you're hungry and/ or looking for some #gainz, you can opt for the burger special (S$7) and burgermok (S$9), which comes with two and three patties respectively.

There is also a cheezilla burger (S$9.50), which consists of a three-cheese mozarella, nacho, cheddar blend and comes with a double patty, all of which are wrapped in a fried egg.

Customers can opt to add cheese and/ or geprek sauce to their burgers at an additional S$0.50 and S$1 respectively.

Besides burgers, the stall also appears to sell its own rendition of ayam geprek, where they serve it with butter rice (S$7) or Indomie (S$7) instead of white rice.

There are also the usual Western food options at the stall such as chicken chop (S$7), lamb chop (S$9.50), and rib-eye steak (S$9.50) and finger food such as chicken wings (S$2), fries (S$3.50), otak-otak (S$4), and dendeng (S$5.50).

Burgerprek also sells bottled drinks ranging from S$2.50 to S$3 to wash all the food down or to douse the fire from its geprek sauce.

Options include crowd favourites like Thai milk tea, Thai green tea, and Bandung, and more unique ones like mangoreng and katira, which are both milk-based drinks.

The former is mango flavoured, while the latter is vanilla flavoured and comes with biji selasih (Malay for basil seeds).

Service has mixed reviews

Wang cautioned that the stall's service can be as pedas (Malay for spicy), or prickly, as its sauce.

Other individuals have also chimed in in the comments section, sharing their not-so-positive experience with Burgerprek's service.

While he told a commenter that his experience at the stall was "ok", he said the service could be better and noted that the stall received one out of five stars on Facebook.

Despite all this, Wang rated his experience 7.5 out of 10 as he found the food "really good".

About Burgerprek

Opening hours: 11am to 3:30am from Mondays to Saturdays

Address: 883 Woodlands North Plaza Street 82 #01-500 Stall 23, Singapore 730 883

Please note that it appears that there are no seating options at the stall.

#sgfoodie #ramlyburgersg #burgersg #sgburger #sgsupper #suppersg #sgwheretoeat #wheretoeatsg #wheretoeat #comfortfood ♬ original sound - Valent Wang @valentwang Not only does @Burgerprek2🤤 open till 4am, they also have the SPICIEST burger in town @Visit Singapore! Their Geprek Burger is SUPER Spicy, Super crispy and super SHIOK! Their chili has a sweet taste to it at first but BOI does it burn after! Huge Warning! Only try if you can take spicy stuff! PS. If you’re driving there, GPS will lead you to Woodlands North Plaza’s loading and unloading area. Don’t park there as the rates are crazy expensive. Park around the nearby HDBs. pps. There are a lot of complaints on Burger Prek’s service online, I mean their Facebook got a 1 out of 5 stars because of that. So maybe, hopefully they can improve on that because their Ramly burger and especially their Geprek burger are pretty good. #FoodFestOnTikTok

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from @valentinwang/TikTok