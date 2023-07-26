Bukit Panjang SMC MP Liang Eng Hwa diagnosed with early stage nose cancer

Bukit Panjang SMC Member of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa announced on Wednesday (Jul. 26) that he has been diagnosed with early stage nose cancer.

As a result, he will be taking time off from his MP duties for some time while undergoing treatment.

Liang, who has been an MP for over 17 years, said hearing in his left ear had been muffled for months.

He said: "I finally consulted the ENT doctor who performed nasal endoscopy and biopsy. Subsequent CT and MRI scans indicated early stage Nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC)."

Liang will be undergoing radiotherapy treatment daily for seven weeks.

"As there are expected side effects from the radiation, I may need to take time off from some community activities and duties in the next couple of months," he said.

In his absence, Liang's MP duties will be covered by his fellow party MPs Vivian Balakrishnan and Edward Chia from the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Liang's other duties in parliament include being the chairman of the government parliamentary committee for finance, trade and industry.

In addition, the Bukit Panjang SMC grassroots team will continue with community programmes and activities.

"I will do my best during the treatment in the next two months. Look forward to joining back fully soon."

Top photo: Liang Eng Hwa/Facebook.