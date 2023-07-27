2 men, aged 41 & 54, allegedly stab & slash face of man, 48, in Buangkok

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 48-year-old man along Buangkok Crescent.

The pair, aged 41 and 54, allegedly attacked the other man with knives after a falling out.

Victim hospitalised

Police were alerted of the incident on Jul. 24, 2023 at around 10:55pm.

The culprits reportedly carried out their assault before fleeing the scene, leaving their victim with stab wounds and a slash on his face.

The victim was conscious when he was sent to the hospital.

Knives seized

Through ground inquiries and examination of police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division have managed to identify the suspects.

The duo were arrested separately on Jul. 25 and 26, and two knives were confiscated as case exhibits.

Investigations revealed that the victim was acquainted with both of his attackers, and that the alleged assault arose from a dispute.

Both culprits are to be charged in court on Jul. 27, 2023 with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, they will face imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

