Man, 34, in Buangkok knocks on his own door & shouts, gets beaten up by 3 other men

Displeased that his wife would not open the door for him when he returned home at night, a 34-year-old man in Buangkok banged on the front door and yelled loudly, only to attract the wrong kind of attention.

Eventually, a few men who had been drinking below the block came up to give him a beating.

This incident took place at Block 986C Buangkok Crescent, on July 13, at about 11pm, and the group of men left before the police arrived on the scene.

The alleged victim was also injured and sought medical treatment for his injuries some time later.

The fight

The fight was captured in a 3-minute video that was posted in the "Singapore Incidents" group on Facebook two days later.

In the clip, the man is pacing shirtless in the corridor outside a flat while holding a small item about the size of a mobile phone in his hand.

After some time, a man in a dark tank top walks down the corridor towards him.

He is soon joined by two other men.

The four of them appear to be engaged in a conversation.

At some point, the shirtless man pushes the man in a tank top.

In response, two of the men kick the solo man to the ground.

The group then took turns to restrain the solo man and beat him up.

Spent more than S$100 on medical bills

The man who was beaten up, Song Guoming (transliteration from Chinese), explained to Shin Min Daily News that his pregnant wife had been unhappy because he came home late, so she refused to let him in.

He was exhausted and angry, so he slammed on the door and shouted loudly.

Eventually, a few people raised their voices from below to berate him, before three men came upstairs to talk to him personally.

When one of the men pointed at his face, Song said he brushed the man's hand aside.

This allegedly triggered the men to kick him to the ground, surround him and beat him up.

As a result of the incident, Song's back was injured and his ear was bleeding.

He subsequently spent more than S$100 on medical bills, he said, and was given five days of medical leave.

'He refused to quieten down': One of the other men

Shin Min also interviewed one of the men involved in the incident, 47-year-old Salim, who claimed that Song refused to comply when he was asked to quieten down.

"He kept shouting 'Open up!' from his flat on the fourth floor. I asked him to lower his volume, as it was late and others would be sleeping, but he wouldn't listen," Salim said.

Instead, Song allegedly yelled at him and pushed his shoulder vigorously, so he responded by kicking Song.

The other two were members of the public who were drinking downstairs, but who followed him up out of concern, he said.

He also admitted that he was "unable to hold back" when Song hit one of the older men, so he rushed forward to teach him a lesson.

The whole group left when another resident alerted the police.

Neighbours heard frequent quarrels from unit

Shin Min also interviewed Song's neighbours, who said they frequently heard quarrels and sounds calling for help coming from his flat, since he moved in about a year ago.

Salim shared that he previously heard a woman in Song's flat crying for help, and urging someone to call the police.

In response, Song told Shin Min that he occasionally had disputes with his wife over trivial matters, but they had a good relationship.

He added that his wife, who was six months pregnant at the time, would occasionally shout at him, but he had never raised a hand against her.

Mothership understands that the police arrived at the scene, but the men had already left.

Top image from @singapore_incidents on Instagram / Shin Min Daily News.