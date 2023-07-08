Boy, 11, assisting with police investigations after allegedly stealing delivery riders' e-bikes in Woodlands

An 11-year-old boy is currently assisting with police investigations after he was caught red-handed by a group of delivery riders in Woodlands.

According to a delivery rider who tipped off Shin Min Daily News, surnamed Luo (transliteration from Mandarin), the boy was believed to be responsible for stealing e-bikes from delivery riders on three occasions -- Jul. 3, Jul. 4 and Jul. 6 where he was caught red-handed outside 888 Plaza.

The latest case was shared in a group chat of over 300 delivery riders on Thursday afternoon.

The bike owner said that he had turned off the engine but did not lock his e-bike, Luo told Shin Min.

As this was not the first time someone's e-bike was stolen, everyone in the group chat was enraged and was determined to find the culprit.

The group soon became a "thief-catching channel", Luo described, with members posting images, sharing leads and allocating manpower to catch the thief.

"Based on information from previous cases and after discussing the latest incident, we believe it was the same boy who [committed the offence]," theorised Luo.

Eventually, a group of at least seven delivery riders located the boy outside the La Casa condominium, which is situated along Woodlands Drive 16.

"We caught the boy red-handed as he was pushing the stolen e-bike at the time. We had also lodged a police report," said Luo.

Luo also revealed to Shin Min that another police report was filed against the boy previously after he stole a delivery rider's e-bike on Jul. 3 outside Causeway Point.

Back then, the boy was spotted with the e-bike at Woodlands Waterfront Park.

"We left after lodging a police report, and we never thought he would repeat his wrongdoings again," Luo said.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a case of theft at 50 Woodlands Drive on Jul. 6 at 1:55pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos by itachi jarius/Google Maps and via Google Streetview