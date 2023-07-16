Boy brings mop to HDB void deck & makes his own water slide

Sometimes, a little bit of imagination is all we need to play.
TikTok user @izzat.reservoir.dayak posted a video of a young boy mopping the floor of a void deck.
Turns out, the boy was creating his own makeshift slide.
Smooth. And honestly, a very imaginative way to play in today's hyper-digitalised environment.
TikTok users commended the boy's creativity in the comments section:
You can watch the TikTok video here:
@izzat.reservoir.dayakGenaration Alpha built different. The future is def bright for this kid 😄♬ original sound - Izzat.Reservoir.Dayak
All images: @izzat.reservoir.dayak/TikTok
