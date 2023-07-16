Boy brings mop to HDB void deck & makes his own water slide

Sometimes, a little bit of imagination is all we need to play.

TikTok user @izzat.reservoir.dayak posted a video of a young boy mopping the floor of a void deck.

Turns out, the boy was creating his own makeshift slide.

Smooth. And honestly, a very imaginative way to play in today's hyper-digitalised environment.

TikTok users commended the boy's creativity in the comments section:

All images: @izzat.reservoir.dayak/TikTok