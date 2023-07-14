Thieves steal 200kg safe from Bedok temple that contained at least S$3,000 of offerings

A thief allegedly trespassed into Seu Teck Sean Tong Yiang Sin Sia (修德善堂养心社), a temple located along Bedok North Ave 3, at around midnight on Jul. 12, 2023, before stealing a 200kg safe that the temple used as an offerings box.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a temple caretaker, surnamed Yu (transliteration from Mandarin), revealed that he found out that the safe box, which was placed outside a temporary tent, had gone missing after he arrived at the temple on Wednesday morning at around 7am.

The tent, which currently houses thousands of spirit tablets, was erected after the temple embarked on an expansion and renovation project in June 2023.

Yu said the watchman noticed the 200kg safe missing when he opened the door in the morning. The watchman assumed the management team had taken the safe away for repainting.

He also added that the lock on one of the offerings boxes on the temple's left side was picked, and the money inside was gone.

Additionally, he found the temple's side door lock damaged and believed that the thief must have entered from the side door.

"We moved the two safe boxes outside to make it easier for worshippers to make their offerings. We never thought one would end up being stolen," lamented Yu.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min that a police report was lodged, and investigations are underway.

The thief must know the temple operations well: Yu

Yu believes that the theft was committed by more than one person, as lifting the safe box onto the trolley and pushing it outside the temple would require more than one culprit.

He also speculated that the trolley the thieves used had been left overnight in the temple for the renovations.

"The items we placed on the trolley beforehand were thrown to the ground, and the thief had even tried to untie a trolley which was tied up," added Yu.

He found a damaged trolley at the scene while another one went missing. The trolley had a damaged wheel, and he believed it must have broken due to the weight of the safe box.

Yu said he believed the thief knew the temple's operations well. Otherwise, they wouldn't have chosen to commit the theft during its renovation period.

Yu revealed that the police have also requested car owners who parked their vehicles in the car park to share their dashcam footage.

Lost at least S$3,000

According to Yu, the temple had not tabulated the total offerings money for two weeks as it was the non-peak season for the temple.

Nevertheless, he estimated the loss would be between S$3,000 and S$5,000.

Yu said the temple had never installed a surveillance camera for the past 41 years and had only planned to install one during the renovation.

However, he is now considering installing a temporary one due to the incident, reported Shin Min.

