Man caught upskirting in Balestier likely same man told off by ladies in Bugis years ago to delete their photos

A 46-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism in Balestier on June 11, 2023.

He was accused of upskirting one woman, and was chased down by members of the public who caught him and alerted the police.

The incident was documented on TikTok.

Another video supposedly showing same man from years ago

A new video has surfaced online claiming that the man had taken surreptitious photos of ladies in Bugis years ago and was confronted by them to delete the media from his phone.

This latest video, despite being a few years old, was only recently uploaded on Instagram on Jul. 4.

The video was apparently shot when more than one woman off-camera confronted the man after realising he had taken their photos without their consent.

The location was outside Bugis+ along Cheng Yan Place.

The women could be heard asking the man they were confronting to delete the photos and videos he had taken of them.

The man could be seen and heard repeatedly apologising and agreeing to do so.

Woman 1: "If you took photo of us, please delete." Man: "Ok ok, I delete already. Sorry." Woman 1: "Why you take photos of us?" Woman 2: "Delete all. Delete." Man: "Sorry." Woman 2: "Go the 'Recently Deleted'." Man: "Ok ok, I delete all." Woman 2: "Delete!" Man: "Ok I deleting all. Sorry about that. Sorry" Woman 2: "Don't let me catch you taking again ah." Man: "Ok, sure."

Member of public who caught alleged upskirter contacted by women

In response to Mothership's queries, the member of public, who apprehended the alleged upskirter in Balestier and identified publicly as KameHao, said he was contacted by a woman who thanked him for helping the most recent victim.

She also revealed that the video at Bugis was taken a few years ago.

The Good Samaritan added that he was tagged in the video by others a few days after he helped catch the alleged upskirter.

The woman messaged KameHao, saying: "Thanks for catching that pervert. My girlfriends and I are all so grateful to you and you are our hero."

"You don't know how much it means to us to have guys like you stand up for girls."

"Most girls will be unsure, scared, don't know what to do and end up letting the perpetrator escape."

"This happened a few years ago, I can't remember when exactly. I can't believe he is still doing the same thing and how many victims are there."

Clues video at Bugis not taken recently

A few details in the video of the women confronting the men in Bugis revealed that it was not taken recently.

The Uniqlo signage was no longer around after 2021.

It is highly likely the video was taken before the pandemic in 2019 as no one in the background could be seen wearing a mask.

Moreover, the phone the man was holding still had a "home" button, while the phone the man caught in Balestier was holding appeared to be a much newer model with multiple lenses on the back of the phone.

Man in two videos look alike

A cursory comparison of the two videos showed that the men could possibly be the same person.

This is based on the similarities of their physical appearances, such as their hairstyles, eyebrows, foreheads, as well as apparel, such as their glasses, bermudas, and the use of backpacks.

Not Illegal

However, commenters appeared divided on whether the man who was confronted in Bugis should have had his video taken and subsequently published online.

Moreover, the man was taking photos in public.

Offenders convicted of voyeurism can be sentenced up to two years' jail, or fined, or caning, or both.

If the victim is younger than 14 years, imprisonment is mandatory.

