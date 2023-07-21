Back

Auntie Anne's offering S$0.58 cinnamon sugar pretzel to first 100 customers on National Day

Sweet.

Keyla Supharta | July 21, 2023, 04:24 PM

Events

Auntie Anne's Singapore will be having a special promotion to celebrate Singapore's 58th National Day.

On Aug. 9, the popular pretzel chain will be selling its Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel at just S$0.58 (U.P. S$3.80).

The offer is only limited to the first 100 customers and available at all Auntie Anne's outlets.

This is not the first time Auntie Anne's is running a promotion to celebrate National Day.

In 2022, Auntie Anne launched two limited edition pretzel flavours to usher in the National Day festivities.

Top image via @goodlobangsg and @auntieannesg/Instagram.

