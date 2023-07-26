Man in Arsenal jersey at Tottenham Hotspur's S'pore training session got booed & asked to leave

Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to the 19th century.

Till today, fans of both clubs still struggle to look one another in the eye.

Arsenal fan gets booed at National Stadium

The latest squabble between the two sides occurred in Singapore on Tuesday (Jul. 25).

A young man clad in an Arsenal jersey was spotted at the National Stadium during Spurs' open training session.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man appeared to be escorted out of his seat by security personnel.

The Spurs fans at the stadium could be heard booing him.

The man later stood at the stadium steps and waved at the Spurs fans as they continued to boo him.

The TikTok video has garnered over 133,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Here's the full video:

Speaking to Mothership, the person who posted the TikTok video said that the man was "getting booed before he even sat down".

"I first noticed the sudden boos which was quite shocking because I thought the fans were booing the Spurs player that just touched the ball. I looked up only to realise the guy wearing Arsenal's jersey walking to his seat, which happened to be right in front of me. He came in late and was already booed before he even seat down. Security asked his friends if they had an extra shirt he can change into. He eventually changed into an Argentina jersey and returned to the seat. No one really reacted when he return."

Spurs in Singapore to face Lion City Sailors

Spurs is currently in Singapore as part of their 2023 pre-season tour.

They will face Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors (LCS) in the Tiger Cup at the National Stadium on Wednesday (Jul. 26) evening.

On Tuesday (Jul. 25), the Spurs squad, including star players Son Heung Min and Harry Kane, had an open training session at the National Stadium.

It was attended by over 6,000 fans.

Top images via shaunye_/TikTok.