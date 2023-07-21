Back

POFMA correction orders issued to ex-TOC editor Andrew Loh, TikTok

Assertions in Loh's post were based on a false premise.

Sulaiman Daud | July 21, 2023, 01:49 PM

Events

Mothership Telegram banner

A correction direction, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), has been issued to former editor of The Online Citizen, Andrew Loh.

The correction direction was made at the instruction of Indranee Rajah, the minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Leader of the House in Parliament.

According to a press release on Jul. 21, a Facebook post by Loh contained a false statement of fact.

He will be required to insert a correction notice on top of his post, stating that it contained a false statement of fact, and include a link to the government's clarification.

A TikTok user who reproduced Loh's post in a TikTok video will also be required to do the same.

What false statement of fact did Loh make?

Loh falsely claimed that a Committee of Privileges was convened to look into Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh’s alleged non-disclosure of his knowledge of former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 18, Loh referred to that, and said another Committee should be convened to look into PM Lee's "non-disclosure of his knowledge of Tan Chuan-Jin's affair, and letting him continue to be Speaker of Parliament".

According to government fact-checker site Factually, Loh's entire premise is false, because the complaint relating to Raeesah Khan was not in respect of Pritam Singh, and did not refer to any aspect of Singh's conduct.

Indranee Rajah, as Leader of the House, made a complaint against Khan for breaches of privilege, which was then referred to the Committee of Privileges.

"The Complaint was in relation to Ms Khan’s conduct, for speaking various untruths in Parliament, and for failing to substantiate an allegation she made in Parliament on Aug. 3, 2021," Factually stated.

However, Singh did appear as a witness before the Committee. The Committee found that Singh "told untruths" to it, and recommended that Parliament refer his conduct to the Public Prosecutor.

Parliament then accepted this recommendation.

Singh, on Feb. 2022, said he completely rejects the Committee's findings and added that he intends to cooperate with the Public Prosecutor to clear his name.

The upshot of all this is that the assertions in Loh's post were based on a false premise.

Loh, who has been slapped with a POFMA correction direction before, is now required to include the correction notice and link to the clarification in his post.

"We advise members of the public not to speculate and/ or spread unverified rumours," Factually added.

TikTok as well

Separately, TikTok Pte. Ltd. has been issued a targeted correction direction with respect to user @jansenng1's TikTok post.

The post is a 10-second video that reproduces Loh's Facebook post. The comments on the post are mostly in agreement and support of Loh's false assertions.

"By reproducing the Facebook Post on TikTok, “jansenng1” has propagated the false statement of fact," the press release stated.

Top image from Gov SG YouTube.

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Police arrest 3 teens aged 15-18 for pretending to use PayNow to pay food delivery personnel

The trio are believed to be involved in at least five similar cases with losses amounting to more than S$900.

July 21, 2023, 01:23 PM

Man in China wins S$14.3 million in lottery after using family birth dates as he missed them

Different kind of blood money.

July 21, 2023, 01:03 PM

S’pore sport science grad shares how she pulled off switch to tech role with no prior tech training

Seizing opportunity.

July 21, 2023, 12:29 PM

Seah Kian Peng will be nominated as S’pore’s new Speaker of Parliament: PMO

This comes after Tan Chuan-Jin's resignation on Jul. 17, 2023.

July 21, 2023, 12:12 PM

F1 night race in S'pore to continue as planned: STB

Vroom vroom.

July 21, 2023, 12:04 PM

4 things you must know are attracting mosquitoes to your home

Today I learnt.

July 21, 2023, 11:30 AM

M'sian content creators wash faces with toilet water as part of TikTok challenges

Eew.

July 21, 2023, 11:30 AM

2 men allegedly flee to M'sia after stealing S$132,000 diamond ring from Lucky Plaza pawnshop

They will be charged on Jul. 21.

July 21, 2023, 11:28 AM

M'sia man beats Hong Kong man with plastic chair for bringing 2 dogs into coffee shop

He has since been arrested.

July 21, 2023, 11:26 AM

PM Lee & DPM Wong kept to CPIB's lines on Iswaran arrest: Prime Minister's Office

The PMO said ministers have to let CPIB independently decide on release of operational information.

July 21, 2023, 04:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.