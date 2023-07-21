POFMA correction orders issued to ex-TOC editor Andrew Loh, TikTok

A correction direction, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), has been issued to former editor of The Online Citizen, Andrew Loh.

The correction direction was made at the instruction of Indranee Rajah, the minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Leader of the House in Parliament.

According to a press release on Jul. 21, a Facebook post by Loh contained a false statement of fact.

He will be required to insert a correction notice on top of his post, stating that it contained a false statement of fact, and include a link to the government's clarification.

A TikTok user who reproduced Loh's post in a TikTok video will also be required to do the same.

What false statement of fact did Loh make?

Loh falsely claimed that a Committee of Privileges was convened to look into Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh’s alleged non-disclosure of his knowledge of former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 18, Loh referred to that, and said another Committee should be convened to look into PM Lee's "non-disclosure of his knowledge of Tan Chuan-Jin's affair, and letting him continue to be Speaker of Parliament".

According to government fact-checker site Factually, Loh's entire premise is false, because the complaint relating to Raeesah Khan was not in respect of Pritam Singh, and did not refer to any aspect of Singh's conduct.

Indranee Rajah, as Leader of the House, made a complaint against Khan for breaches of privilege, which was then referred to the Committee of Privileges.

"The Complaint was in relation to Ms Khan’s conduct, for speaking various untruths in Parliament, and for failing to substantiate an allegation she made in Parliament on Aug. 3, 2021," Factually stated.

However, Singh did appear as a witness before the Committee. The Committee found that Singh "told untruths" to it, and recommended that Parliament refer his conduct to the Public Prosecutor.

Parliament then accepted this recommendation.

Singh, on Feb. 2022, said he completely rejects the Committee's findings and added that he intends to cooperate with the Public Prosecutor to clear his name.

The upshot of all this is that the assertions in Loh's post were based on a false premise.

Loh, who has been slapped with a POFMA correction direction before, is now required to include the correction notice and link to the clarification in his post.

"We advise members of the public not to speculate and/ or spread unverified rumours," Factually added.

TikTok as well

Separately, TikTok Pte. Ltd. has been issued a targeted correction direction with respect to user @jansenng1's TikTok post.

The post is a 10-second video that reproduces Loh's Facebook post. The comments on the post are mostly in agreement and support of Loh's false assertions.

"By reproducing the Facebook Post on TikTok, “jansenng1” has propagated the false statement of fact," the press release stated.

Top image from Gov SG YouTube.