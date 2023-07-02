Back

Man in GrabFood rider uniform tries to hit another man along Yishun Ave 2

The man who was being assaulted then followed the man in the GrabFood uniform willingly.

Belmont Lay | July 14, 2023, 05:00 PM

Events

A bizarre altercation took place along Yishun Avenue 2.

A video of the incident, shot by a passerby from across the road, was put up online on July 14.

What video showed

According to the two-and-a-half-minute clip of the incident, the two men were walking on the pedestrian footpath along Yishun Avenue 2.

One man, dressed in the green GrabFood delivery rider outfit, could be seen approaching the other man in t-shirt and long pants, who was walking backwards.

The GrabFood delivery rider appeared to take at least three swings with his hand at the other man while walking towards him.

The other man had to keep walking backwards to avoid getting too close to the food delivery personnel.

Some 50 seconds into the video, the GrabFood delivery rider turned around and walked in the opposite direction.

Bizarrely, the other man followed behind.

It was unclear if both men knew each other prior to the incident.

Shouted at person taking video

Within several seconds, the man in the GrabFood delivery shirt noticed that the person across the road had a recording device aimed at him.

The man in the GrabFood delivery shirt shouted in Mandarin: "Don't take my photo. If I go over, I will throw your phone to over there."

He continued: "Why are you taking a photo of me?"

At this point, the other man nudged the GrabFood rider on the arm in an attempt to calm him down.

The GrabFood rider than said in English to the other man he tried to assault earlier: "Why he take photo? You ask him stop."

The GrabFood delivery rider then whipped out his camera to take photos of the person taking the video.

As he walked off, the other man followed.

A woman, who appeared to be a member of the public, stepped in in an attempt to defuse the situation.

The caption of the video said both men subsequently returned to the mosque where the GrabFood delivery rider's electric bike was parked.

The person who shot the video apparently made a police report.

Mothership has reached out to Grab for comment.

All media via

