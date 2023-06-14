Zouk to open new clubs in Tokyo & Los Angeles

Zouk will be opening two new clubs in Tokyo’s Ginza district and then in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood.

This follows the success of their club in Las Vegas, which opened in 2021.

The Zouk brand was born in Singapore in 1991 and already has a presence in Malaysia.

In an interview with The Peak magazine earlier in 2023, CEO Andrew Li says Zouk Group wants to focus its club projects on “gateway cities such as Miami, London, New York, or Tokyo” for their high market potential.

Zouk Tokyo

Set to open later this year in Tokyo’s Ginza, the Zouk Group will partner Japanese company Belluna to establish Japan’s first dedicated lifestyle building.

The 13-storey building will include a boutique hotel, restaurants, and a multi-floor club operated by Zouk Group.

Zouk Los Angeles

Due to launch in 2024, Zouk Group will work with American lifestyle-hospitality brand SBE to launch a nightclub in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood.

This is Zouk’s second club in the U.S.

Their club in Las Vegas, which Li calls the "clubbing capital of the world", has made the Zouk brand already well-known in America.

Zouk Group’s expansion

After recovering from the pandemic, Zouk Group now seeks to establish an international presence in hospitality and entertainment.

However, establishing nightclubs in other countries is only one part of their grand plans.

The company also boasts a significant F&B portfolio as well, owning several fine dining restaurants and Five Guys’ Singapore franchise.

The foray into F&B, says Li, was a result of the pandemic, which made it necessary for the company to diversify its revenue stream.

Top photos from Zouk Group and Unsplash