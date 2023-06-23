Back

2 men & 1 woman injured after early morning fight at Yishun petrol station

Daniel Seow | June 23, 2023, 04:13 PM

Two men and one woman were injured after a fight at an Esso petrol station in Yishun during the wee hours of the morning, which culminated in the police being involved.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a call for assistance at 10 Yishun Avenue 9, on June 18, at around 2:10am.

A video of the ensuing fight was later circulated on Instagram by user @sgfollowsall.backup.

The fight

In the video, a group of around eight people, including both men and women, could be seen gathering at an empty area near the petrol station's pumps.

A man wearing a blue shirt and white cap tried to kick another man clad in a black shirt.

However, the man in black pushed the other man to the ground instead.

Getting back to his feet, the man in blue punched the man in the black shirt in the face.

The men continue to stare each other down, and soon engaged in a tussle, with each man trying to grab the other.

The rest of the group attempted to separate the two men, with one man in an orange shirt stepping in between the pair on a few occasions.

Members of the group could be heard shouting in Hokkien, "Get over here!", "That's enough!" or "Stop fighting!".

By the end of the video, the two men were led away separately by other members of the group.

Police statement

Shin Min Daily News reported that it understood the group of people knew each other, and that some members of the public alerted the police upon witnessing the fight.

The police said as a result of the altercation, two men and one woman, between the ages of 15 and 57, sustained minor injuries and did not require conveyance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top screenshots from sgfollowsall.backup on Instagram.

