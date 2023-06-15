Yishun man slashes flatmate in lift after suspecting him of cheating with girlfriend

Suspecting that his girlfriend was having an affair with his 62-year-old flatmate, a 59-year-old man slashed and stabbed the latter repeatedly in an Yishun HDB lift with a knife.

The flatmate's actual girlfriend, who was also in the lift at the time of the incident, was injured in the knife attack as well.

The attacker, Abdul Karim s/o V. Sickandar, pleaded guilty to four charges, including causing hurt to the two victims using a weapon, as well as consumption and possession of methamphetamine. Three other charges were taken into consideration for the sentencing.

On Jun. 13, he was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment, with an enhanced sentence of 100 days' imprisonment for breaching the conditions of his remission order.

Background

According to court documents, Karim was previously sentenced to seven years’ and six months’ imprisonment for drug offences, following his conviction on Jun. 2015.

On Apr. 13, 2020, he was released early from prison on a remission order.

Later that year, Karim rented a flat at Yishun Street 51 together with his flatmate, and also entered into a relationship with a woman known as "Tuti".

Sometime later, though, he harboured suspicions that his flatmate was trying to get close to her.

On several occasions, Karim angrily confronted his flatmate, accusing the man of having an affair with "Tuti".

The flatmate denied it, and moved out of the flat a week before the slashing incident, which took place on Jun. 13, 2022.

The incident

On that day, Karim had returned to his flat at about 8:19pm, hoping to catch his flatmate with "Tuti" in the house.

The court heard that he had also consumed alcohol and "ice" prior to his return.

However, Karim got angry when he was unable to find anyone in the flat.

Taking a 26-cm knife and a 30-cm kitchen knife from the flat, he placed them in his back pocket and left.

By coincidence, the flatmate and his girlfriend (not "Tuti") also returned to the block at around 8:25pm, as he wanted to retrieve some of his clothes from the flat.

Since the lights in the flat were switched on, they called the police, hoping to avoid confrontation with Karim.

A police vehicle subsequently arrived at the scene.

At about 8:47pm, the pair saw that the police car was empty, and assumed that the police had gone up to the flat to engage Karim, so they took the lift up themselves.

Unbeknownst to them, Karim was waiting at the 10th floor lift lobby, as he wanted to proceed to the void deck to wait for his roommate and "Tuti".

Confrontation and slashing in the lift

When the lift doors opened, Karim recognised his flatmate inside and entered immediately.

He took out the smaller knife and started slashing him with it.

When the flatmate's girlfriend tried to stop the attack, he also slashed her.

However, she managed to escape from the lift and ran along the 10th-floor corridor, shouting for help.

After that, the lift doors closed with the two inside, and Karim continued to slash and stab his flatmate with the knife as it descended.

At some point, the flatmate slipped and fell on a pool of his own blood which had formed on the lift floor.

While on the floor, he tried kicking Karim's leg, but that failed to stop the assault.

Arrested by police at ground floor

The assault continued until the lift arrived at the ground floor, and Karim was ordered to stop by the police.

Apparently, they had arrived earlier but were trying to locate the flatmate and his girlfriend before proceeding to the flat.

As police escorted Karim out of the lift, he continued to accuse his flatmate of having an affair with "Tuti".

When they ordered him to drop the small knife in his right hand, he aimed and threw it at his flatmate instead.

He was then disarmed and arrested.

Meanwhile, some neighbours had responded to the injured girlfriend's cries for help and brought her down to the void deck as well.

Suffered multiple lacerations, permanent scarring

The two victims were conveyed to the emergency department of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital later that night, and were found to have multiple lacerations on their bodies, including areas like the thigh, flank and arm.

Court documents further revealed that most of these were deep lacerations, and extended to the fat and muscle tissues under the skin.

The flatmate had to undergo emergency surgery for the closure of his wounds, while his girlfriend later underwent surgery for the wound on her back.

They were also given hospitalisation leave of 15 days and 14 days respectively, and were assessed to have permanent scarring from the attack.

The court heard that Karim had not made any compensation to the victims for the injuries caused.

Took "ice" prior to the attack

Karim's urine samples after the arrest were found to contain traces of methamphetamine.

Subsequently, he confessed to having consumed "ice" prior to the attack.

Police seized a bag containing an unknown white residue from his person, which was found to contain methamphetamine, as well.

Karim confessed that he had purchased the substance for his own personal consumption.

Sentencing considerations

The deputy public prosecutor asked for an aggregate sentence of between 14 and 15 years’ imprisonment with an enhanced sentence of 107 days’ imprisonment for the accused, highlighting the "pre-meditated, indiscriminate and brutal" nature of the attack as aggravating factors.

He argued that the accused was "the clear aggressor against his completely unarmed flatmate", and had displayed "senseless violence" by also attacking his girlfriend, who was unrelated to the confrontation.

He also pointed out that the accused was involved in a string of hurt-related offences starting in 1984 to 2007, and said this suggested "a pattern of escalating violence".

Additionally, the deputy public prosecutor highlighted the accused's long history with drugs, beginning in 1983, and the fact that in committing these offences, he had breached his remission order, which was in effect until Oct. 7, 2022.

Though he acknowledged that the accused had pleaded guilty, he said this was of limited weight in mitigating the severity of his offence.

