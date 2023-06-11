Back

17-year-old boy dies from injuries in Yishun Ring Road HDB fire

The fire occurred on the 12th storey.

Matthias Ang | June 11, 2023, 02:57 PM

Events

A fire at Block 783 along Yishun Ring Road has claimed the life of one person.

According to the police, a 17-year-old male teenager was conveyed unconscious to the hospital after they were alerted to the fire at about 8.50pm on June 10.

The teenager subsequently died from his injuries, which were not specified.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

SCDF: Unconscious person was found in the unit where the fire was burning

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about the fire at 8.55pm.

Upon their arrival, they found that the fire was raging in a unit on the 12th storey.

Firefighters conducted forced entry into the smoke-logged unit to fight the fire, where they found an unconscious person.

The person was carried out of the unit by firefighters and brought to the ground floor, while the fire was extinguished with a water jet.

SCDF added that its emergency medical services personnel commenced Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and conveyed the person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In addition, about 50 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the SCDF and police as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top photos via SCDF Facebook

